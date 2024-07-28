Virginia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Cornerback: Best Cornerback Duo In The ACC?
Cornerback is the best position group on the Hokies' roster. Virginia Tech's top two cornerbacks in Mansoor Delane and Dorian Strong are among some of the top cornerbacks in the ACC. In the newly released EA Sports College Football 25, Dorian Strong was ranked as the 75th best player in the nation, as well as being the 9th highest rated cornerback in the game. Strong is also the player that most national analysts would describe as Virginia Tech's "star" player, and he has true star NFL potential as well.
One of the reasons for Virginia Tech's success on defense was th elite lockdown coverage from the Hokie cornerbacks. Virginia Tech never let up more than 250 total passing yards last season, and held two teams to under 100 passing yards. The coverage numbers, especially for Dorian Strong, were absolutely amazing and held together the Virginia Tech defense.
Mansoor Delane, who plays opposite of Dorian Strong, is another intriguing name in this secondary as well. Mansoor was incredible in his freshman year at Tech, leading the team in pass breakups (8), captured an interception, and was a 247Sports True Freshman All-American. Delane was a full time starter in 2023, his sophomore year, and showed his true potential as a future #1 cornerback on the depth chart. I think he and Dorian Strong as a tandem are going to have a huge year in 2024.
Braylon Johnson is a cornerback who found his first playing action in 2023, playing in all thirteen games last season, and with the departure of Derrick Canteen, Johnson will face much more playing time, possibly finding his first career collegiate start. Johnson was very solid in coverage last year, and finished the season with seven tackles.
Dante Lovett should also see a big boost is playing time and he's the most likely to fit the nickel role that Derrick Canteen left. Lovett defended three passes, and had three pass deflections. Lovett also registered a recovered fumble in his freshman campaign last season.
This cornerback room is young, with Dorian Strong being the only senior or older player at the position, and most of the depth are sophomores and freshmen.
One freshman who could see some action is Jonathan Pennix, who was redshirted last season, and has yet to see his first game action.
Per his bio via Virginia Tech Athletics:
"High School: Four-year letterman for Coach Doug Smith at Appomattox County High School in Virginia … Was a team captain as a sophomore, junior and senior … Helped the Raiders to back-to-back state titles as a freshman (13-2) and sophomore (10-0) … Was named team MVP last three seasons…Garnered Dogwood District Offensive Player of the Year honors as a senior…Selected as a four-time All-Region 2C honoree as a defensive back, as well as a three-time all regional selection as a running back, and as an all-purpose player as a senior … Earned all-state honors as a running back three times, as a defensive back twice and as an all-purpose player in his senior season … Rushed for 1210 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior … Tallied 18 receptions for 335 yards and three touchdowns as a senior…Rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals … Ranked No.102 cornerback and No.34 recruit in Virginia by 247 Sports … No.111 cornerback and No. 38 recruit in Virginia by ESPN … No.149 cornerback and No.41 prospect in Virginia by On3 … No.36 prospect in Virginia by Rivals … Lettered in basketball and track."
Pennix originally came to Blacksburg as an athlete, and possibly someone who could play on the offensive side of the ball, but has stayed training as a cornerback for head coach Brent Pry, and should see his first playing time this year.
Among some other freshmen who will make an immediate impact in their first year, cornerback Joshua Clarke is one of them. Clarke held 37 offers in high school, but ultimately chose Virginia Tech. Clarke was rated as the 14th best player in Virginia, according to 247Sports. Clarke recorded five interceptions as a senior in high school, good enough to receive all-state honors. Clarke could quickly jump some other young players on the depth chart, and shows enough potential to be a long-term difference maker.
The reason for the primarily young and untested depth at cornerback are the players that Virginia Tech lost in the transfer portal this offseason. Redshirt senior Derrick Canteen transferred to Cincinnati and Antonio Cotman Jr. transferred to Charlotte. Cotman, the ever versatile cornerback/safety/linebacker transferred after only playing in three games last season, and Canteen left the team after only starting three games, but made a humongous impact on the team.
Overview
Overall, cornerback is the strongest position on the Hokies, and could very well be the youngest. The main storyline to watch will likely be how Dorian Strong's play will effect his draft stock, as he's projected as a fifth round player currently, but could find himself higher. It will be interesting to see how the depth plays out at cornerback, and hopefully Strong and Delane can break out in 2024.