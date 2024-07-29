Virginia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Special Teams: Nation’s Best Kick Returner?
Virginia Tech’s special teams unit has sneakily emerged as one of the best in the country. John Love, Bhayshul Tuten, and Tucker Holloway are all take large parts in the Hokies’ special teams.
Most teams that have strong special teams players, like a very accurate kicker or excellent kick returner, struggle in other areas of special teams. It seems like Virginia Tech has completely evaded this. The Hokies have an arguably top-25 player at most special teams positions: kick returner, kicker, punter, and punt returner.
Stu Holt, Virginia Tech’s special teams coordinator, has steadily improved the special teams unit in his three years with the program.
Holt worked with Bhayshul Tuten after he transferred into Blacksburg from North Carolina A&T. Tuten quickly became the main kick returner, and fielded 19 kicks throughout the 2023 season. Tuten was absolutely electric on essentially every return, finishing the season with 550 kick return yards and two touchdowns. Tuten’s two touchdowns were both over 90 yards, and he had one go 99 yards against Florida State to bring Virginia Tech back into the ballgame.
Tucker Holloway has returned punts for the Hokies for two years, bringing home one touchdown in the process. Holloway returned 20 punts last year, and his 258 punt return yards was good enough for 7th in the nation. Holloway should be set to be the punt returner through 2024, and is hoping to take another punt to the house.
Virginia Tech also hails one of the best kickers in the nation, and probably a top-3 kicker in the ACC. That would be the All-ACC Honorable Mention John Love. He had an absolute breakout year last year, finishing perfect on extra points, and 22 of 24 on his field goal attempts. John Love did not miss a kick inside the 30 yard line, and was ever so consistent for the Hokies offense.
Redshirt junior Peter Moore has been one of the most reliable punters in the ACC for a few years.
Per his bio at Virginia Tech Athletics:
“2023:Played in all 13 games ... served as a team captain ... punted 60 times for 2,588 yards, averaging 43.1 yards per punt ... 19 punts went for 50+ yards while 17 were downed inside the 20-yard line ... attempted a season low, two punts against Boston College (Nov. 11) during Virginia Tech's 48-point offensive showcase ... tied his season high for punt attempts (seven) at Louisville (Nov. 4), totaling 296 punt yards (42.3-yard average) ... delivered three punts totaling 135 punt yards (45.0-yard average), including his long of 58 yards vs. Syracuse (Oct. 26) ... booted four punts with an average attempt of 46.3 yards, including his long of 56 yards against Wake Forest (Oct. 14) ... placed 2-of-6 punts within the 20 yard line, averaging 41.8 yards per attempt at Florida State (Oct. 7) ... averaged 40.4 punt yards from fiveattempts, totaling 202 punt yards vs. Pitt (Sept. 30) ... had five of his seven punts fair caught (295 punt yards, 42.1-yard average) at Marshall (Sept. 23) ... tied his season high for punts inside the 20 yard line (three) ... achieved a season long with his 62-yardpunt during the third quarter at Rutgers (Sept. 16) ... dropped three of his five attempts inside the 20 yard line ... was named to the Ray GuyAward "Ray's 8" for Week 3 on the merit of his performance ... placed three of his seven punts inside the20 yard line, racking up 324 punt yards (46.3 per attempt) against Purdue (Sept. 9) ... delivered three punts of 50+ yards, including his game long of 55 yards ... was named the ACC Co-Specialist of the Week ... attempted three punts resulting in two touchbacks and one downed inside the 20 yard line against Old Dominion (Sept. 2) ... achieved two punts of 50+ yardsagainst the Monarchs.”
There are simply no weaknesses in the Virginia Tech special teams unit, and all facets of special teams at Virginia Tech are expected to improve in the 2024 season.