Virginia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Tight End: Nick Gallo Has a Chance at Breakout Year
Virginia Tech will be returning their starting tight end Nick Gallo in 2024. Gallo, a six-year senior, missed his fifth year in 2023 due to an injury in the preseason, which would leave him out for the duration of the season. Other players were slotted into that role after his departure, with Benji Gosnell and Harrison Saint Germain both getting significant playing time at the tight end position.
The main player who fit into that role last season was Dae'Quan Wright, who transferred to Ole Miss in the offseason. This tight end room is still very solid though. Virginia Tech has seven tight ends currently on roster: Nick Gallo, Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain, Zeke Wimbush, Ja'Ricious Hairston, Cole Pickett, and Cole Reemsnyder. It's very important to have depth at a position like tight end, and the Hokies have plenty.
It is now 44 days until the Hokies season kicks off, so it's now time to start looking over every position group for the Hokies in 2024. Let's take a dive into the tight end position.
In an interview with Tech Talk last season, head coach Brent Pry stressed the importance of Nick Gallo and how devastating his preseason injury was to the program:
"I’m gonna tell you now, you talk about your heart aching for somebody who makes the commitment to come back and wants to lead and wants to play and better himself, better the team and before he even gets to play in the first ball game, he has an injury that ends the season. But he’s been awesome, great family. He’s a leader, he’s mature, he’s very valuable to what we’re doing. When those kinds of things happen, that’s where it’s at. Right? It’s with Nick and what he’s going through and, of course, the loss and we miss him and the impact he has as a starter on our offense and experience and all those things, but more so you feel for him."
Having Nick Gallo returning at tight end will be so valuable for the Hokies.
In 2022, Gallo was the third-leading receiver on the Hokies with 256 receiving yards. Gallo was also ranked second in receptions with 30 on the year. Gallo is a very solid hybrid tight end, Tech really loves to use him as a blocker, but he's valuable everywhere else too. Gallo has all of the traits you would like to see out of your tight end: always open, fights for extra yards on every catch, and is fine with not catching the football. Gallo could definitely break out at the tight end position this year, and be a very valuable player for the Hokies.
One of the other players who has received significant time at tight end is redshirt sophomore Benji Gosnell. The Hokies mixed Gosnell and Dae'Quan Wright as the starters last year, after the injury to Nick Gallo before the season. Both Benji Gosnell and his brother Stephen, a wide receiver, are some of the most underrated players on the Virginia Tech roster. Benji Gosnell made his first appearance for Tech last year, laying in all 13 games with 134 receiving yards and a touchdown. Gosnell is another tight end that Va Tech likes to use as a blocker, and he should fit into that same role this year.
Out of the top three in the depth chart, Harrison Saint Germain actually fills the role as the de facto blocker the best. Saint Germain got some playing time last year, mostly in multiple TE sets, or to come in as an extra blocker. He still had his first two catches of his career when it mattered most, in the Military Bowl vs Tulane. He caught a 1-yard TD pass and a 12-yard reception to cap the season off at 13 yards total. He's more of a pure blocker than Gosnell, but could find many ways to get snaps this year.
Another tight end on the roster is Zeke Wimbush, who was a three-star prospect from the state of Virginia out of high school. Per his bio via Virginia Tech Athletics:
"Three-year letterman for head coach Mickey Thompson at Stone Bridge High School ... Played quarterback and tight end ... Tallied 729 passing yards and 12 passing TDs plus 840 rushing yards with 19 rushing TDs in his senior season ... Registered 17 receptions for 338 receiving yards and 3 TDs as a senior ... Rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals."
Wimbush is one of the most athletic tight ends on the roster and could vie for some playing time this year.
The rest of the tight ends on the roster are all walk-ons, who have been competing for playing time. Cole Pickett, Ja'Ricious Hairston, and Cole Reemsnyder have all played in at least one game, most of them appearing on special teams. It's good to see players fighting for their playing time and not transferring out. These are all definitely players to look out for.
Tight end is definitely a position that will look different than last year. Dae'Quan Wright will definitely be missed, but Nick Gallo has the opportunity to be a breakout player on offense. Saint Germain brings a great blocking presence and Gosman is an all-around tight end that will back up Nick Gallo. Many players will definitely get reps, but it'll be nice to see if Nick Gallo can be a big impact player for the Hokies.