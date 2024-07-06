Where does CBS Sports Place Brent Pry in the ACC Coaching Rankings?
Brent Pry completely flipped the switch on the Virginia Tech Hokies last season. After finishing 3-8 in 2022, and starting 1-3 through the 2023 season, Virginia Tech ended the season with a 7-6 record.
Excitement is starting to rise on campus, and a lot of that has to do with the job that Brent Pry has done. Every day that goes by, we inch closer to the Hokies' home opener vs Marshall. 64 days until Brent Pry can show his coaching expertise back to Lane Stadium, for the first time since November 18th of 2023, it feels like forever ago.
Does CBS Sports think Pry brings the presence of a top-ten ACC coach to Lane Stadium?
ACC Sports released their annual ACC coach rankings. This is the first year which the ACC has 17 teams, so it is fair to assume that some coaches may move down in the rankings. That was the case for Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, moving from No. 13 to No. 16, but this did not hold true for Brent Pry. Pry was ranked as the eleventh best head coach, just trailing newcomer Duke head coach Manny Diaz.
Dabo Swinney, Mike Norvell, and Dave Doeren round out the top three. All understandable picks, but I think Pry should have gotten a shot in the top ten. No. 6 Mario Cristobal, No. 7 Mack Brown, and No. 8 Pat Narduzzi make sense, but Brent Pry probably has a chance to jump No. 9 and No. 10.
ACC newcomer and SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee lands at ninth in the rankings. Lashlee and the Mustangs have had success in the AAC but has struggled against ACC opponents, including a 23-14 loss in the Fenway Bowl to Boston College.
Manny Diaz, who was the head coach at Miami from 2019 thru 2021, signed a deal following the 2023 season to be the new head coach at Duke. I was shocked to see Diaz this high, since his last opportunity as a head coach was in 2023.
This gives Pry a chance to raise his rankings over some newcomers. Pry and the Hokies are set for another great year, and if they can end around 9 wins, then Pry is suure to shoot up this list.