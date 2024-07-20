Virginia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series: Wide Reciever
Tech fans have always had a constant to rely on, whether it was the days of Antonio Freeman or Eddie Royal, up to, more recently, the likes of Cam Phillips and Isiah Ford, who each bossed opposing defensive backs. Yet, there has always been a bit of reliance on one elite threat, with other wideouts lagging a bit behind. This year, however, this looks a core balanced to cause threats against many of the opposition under the tutelage of Tyler Bowen.
Standout transfer Ali Jennings unfortunately experienced a short 2023 season, enduring a season-ending injury on a rainy week two loss to Purdue. The former Monarch stacked up as one of the best transfers in the nation, notching 106.6 yards per game in 2022, the third-best in the nation. Although expectations must be tempered, there is reason to be excited about what Jennings can do with a deep arm like Kyron Drones' delivering him the pigskin.
Another transfer who joined the ranks last season is Jaylin Lane. Lane hails from Middle Tennessee State, where he was an under-the-radar pickup who excelled in Orange and Maroon last year. Lane marked six touchdowns and over 40 receptions. Lane will suit as one of the best backups in the nation. With shifty speed against many second-rate backs, Lane is bound to excel in an attempt to push himself out of Jenning's shadow.
Believe it or not, next in this list is another transfer in Da'Quan Felton. Felton shrugged off early doubts and established himself as a serious deep threat as last season motored on. The 6'5 Norfolk State product raked in 38 catches for 667 yards and included eight touchdowns. At times when the offense stuttered last year, Drones would uncork a shot to Felton, and all of a sudden, the Hokies drive would be reinvigorated with cheers from the Tech faithful.
Stephen Gosnell whose brother Benji plays tight end, is a wideout who causes a short range threat. Gosnell's quick feet and good frame allows him to reel in quick routes which in turn allows him to break inside and burst with speed through man or zone coverages. While Gosnell is not going to be the first option on many plays, cushioning him in the middle of the field will prove him to be a viable asset for his graduate year.
Despite all this experience in the Tech ranks, Chanz Wiggins and Keylan Adams are two newcomers in particular who have Hokie fans chomping at the bit to see.
Wiggins brings a host of accolades, including being selected to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game and being ranked among the top 25 Virginia players from every major recruiting service. While there is every chance Wiggins will redshirt and see limited action, having the ability to learn from the skillsets above him will dramatically improve his game.
Keylan Adams is another potential gamebreaker for the future. Adams was offered ratings in Virginia as high as three with scholarships ranging everywhere from Alabama in the deep south to the chilly north in Syracuse. Don't just take the word from me; here is a quote from Adams' former coach, Brandon Williams. "The Hokies are getting a natural playmaker with great hands and great route-running ability. He is an athletic specimen that can jump out of the gym and run past you." High praises from Williams show just how much of a star is brewing for the Hokies. Like Wiggins, Adams will likely redshirt, but don't be surprised to see Adams evebtually reach the echelon of names I mentioned at the start of this piece.