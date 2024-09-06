Virginia Tech and Marshall, a history of two sides that runs deep in the roots of both schools
Blacksburg, VA- In 2018, the Hokies took the field against Marshall in a monotonous 41-20 win to secure a jaw-dropping 27 straight bowl games. In the underbelly of that game layed a real sense of disunity with the football program.
However, now, hopefully, you see a team bounded by a brotherhood unseen at Tech since the glory days under Frank Beamer. However, it is important to take a look back and flip the pages to see a meaningful rivalry between coaches and players in the past and present. And with the distance between Marshall and Virginia Tech being a hop, skip, and a jump away (that's how the saying goes, right?) There is a lot to unpack before Saturday's afternoon matchup.
The Hokies hold an 11-3 record against the Herd, a 7-0 record at home, and a 9-1 record over the last 10. This should bode well for the Hokies, who have a chip on their shoulder and are looking to redeem themselves after a devastating 34-27 week one loss to Vanderbilt.
As previously mentioned, these two have a lot in common, as partly explored with defensive line coach J.C. Price, and the chain does not end there.
Hokie legend Frank Loria was an assistant to Marshall when his life was unfortunately lost in a plane crash that took the lives of all Marshall coaches and players in the autumn of 1970.
When the Hokies traveled to Huntington, WV. Last season in an eventual loss to the Herd, there was a lot of negativity around the direction of the program yet to head coach Brent Pry and his father Jim, there was a special moment.
"Taking him to that game last year. He walked around campus and walked around town and it was emotional for him. So it means a ton, you know."
Jim spent time at Marshall in the early 70's as a player and eventual graduate assistant
"There's a lot of layers that are emotional about Marshall about, for myself and for my family, for this team, for this school. You know, so [I] got a lot of respect for Marshall."
The Hokies host the Herd this Saturday at 4:30 p.m., where the Hokie side that appeared in the 1999 National Championship game will be reunited.