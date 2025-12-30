Virginia Tech CB Caleb Brown to Enter Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech football has sustained another outgoing transfer portal entry once the portal officially opens on Nov. 16. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported earlier today that Hokies cornerback Caleb Brown is "set to enter the portal". Brown, who transferred from Hawaii over the offseason, will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop if granted a medical redshirt; the 6-foot-1, 171-pound cornerback played as a redshirt senior this past campaign.

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Brown is set to enter the portal, a source tells ESPN. The 6-1, 171-pound Brown started two games this season for the Hokies, after appearing in 23 his first two seasons at Hawai'i. Has 15 career pass breakups and 3.5 tackles for loss. pic.twitter.com/hdVRwArDL0 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 30, 2025

Brown had his arm up in a sling for the majority of the season and was sidelined after three games. In that time, Brown made two starts, logging two tackles and a pass breakup. According to 247Sports' Kolby Crawford, Brown will pursue a medical redshirt.

On Pro Football Focus (PFF), Brown logged 55 defensive snaps, with all but four coming as a wide cornerback. The other four came in the box. 32 of Brown's snaps were running snaps, while 23 were passing snaps. Brown graded out on PFF with a 41.8 overall. Of the 11 cornerbacks for Virginia Tech to register ratings on PFF, Brown ranked 10th, ahead of true freshman Knahlij Harrell (34.5). In run defense, Brown's PFF grade ranked fifth of the 11 cornerbacks, sitting behind Isaiah Brown-Murray (78.1), Thomas Williams (74.1), Krystian Williams (73.3) and Sherrod Covil (70.4). In coverage, Brown's 38.2 grade again ranks ahead of only Harrell (30.9).

Before his time at Virginia Tech, Brown played for two years at Hawaii. In 2023, he recorded 17 tackles and seven breakups, making one start against Oregon. The following year, Brown logged five starts, tallied 24 tackles and again made seven pass breakups, which was second on the team. Entering the transfer portal last year, Brown was given a three-star rating and an overall of 85, ranked as the No. 1,340 player in the portal and the No. 153 cornerback.

Since head coach James Franklin's hiring on Nov. 17, Brown is the eighth player (seventh on scholarship) to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, joining quarterback Garret Rangel, wide receiver Charlie O'Connor (walk-on), quarterback William "Pop" Watson III, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, tight end Zeke Wimbush and running backs Jeremiah Coney and Braydon Bennett.

Brown's loss pushes the Hokies down to eight returning cornerbacks/nickelbacks on scholarship: Brown-Murray, Joshua Clarke, Jordan "Jojo" Crim, Jahmari DeLoatch, Harrell, Joseph Reddish, Krystian Williams and Thomas Williams.

In the meantime, 249 days remain until Virginia Tech kicks off its 2026 campaign on Sept. 5, 2026, against in-state rival VMI.

More Virginia Tech Football News: