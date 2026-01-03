Virginia Tech CB Joseph Reddish Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech football has sustained its latest loss to the transfer portal. Hokies cornerback Joseph Reddish is entering the portal, according to 247Spots' Chris Hummer. Reddish, a redshirt junior, made two starts this season and played in 11 games, logging 16 tackles, two of which were for a loss.

Reddish, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back, logged statistics in six games. His first action came in the season opener vs. then-No. 13 South Carolina, where he logged a lone tackle. Reddish did not register another statistic until the Oct. 11 game against then-No. 13 Georgia Tech, where he made six total tackles (four solo, two assisted). Reddish registered tackles in his next four contests, tallying four and three tackles against Cal on Oct. 24 and then-No. 16 Louisville on Nov. 1, respectively. Reddish's only game missed was the regular season finale against then-No. 18 Virginia.

Prior to Blacksburg, Reddish spent two years at Division II Wingate. His first year, 2023, was a redshirt year where Reddish did not log any snaps. In his second year, 2024, Reddish served as a cornerback, as well as taking several punt returns. In regard to the latter, Reddish returned five punts for a total of 44 yards, good for an 8.8 yards per return average. On the defensive end, Reddish played in 11 games, recording 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptiosn and 11 pass breakups. According to his HokieSports page, that effort included six tackles vs. Catawba and two interceptions against Carson-Newman. Reddish's Bulldogs posted a 9-2 record, claiming three wins over top-25 Division II opponents.

Since head coach James Franklin's hiring on Nov. 17, Reddish is the 11th player and the 10th on scholarship to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, joining quarterback Garret Rangel, wide receiver Charlie O'Connor (walk-on), quarterback William "Pop" Watson III, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, tight end Zeke Wimbush, running backs Jeremiah Coney and Braydon Bennett, cornerback Caleb Brown, defensive lineman Arias Nash and linebacker Caleb Woodson.

Combining the numbers with the players who left the program in the midway portion of the 2025 campaign, the number now sits at 18: Rangel, O'Connor, Watson, Sedon, Wimbush, Coney, Bennett, Brown, Nash, Woodson, Reddish, cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway, linebacker Michael Short, defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos, safety Christian Ellis, defensive lineman James Djonkam and wide receiver Donavon Greene.

Reddish's brother, Quentin, remains on the team and recently posted a picture to his twitter captioned "#THISISHOME", likely signaling a return for his third campaign in Blacksburg.

