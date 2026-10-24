Virginia Tech Confidence Meter: How I Feel About the Hokies' Chances Against Clemson

Virginia Tech has the better record, the better offense, and the better quarterback. That does not mean they will beat the Tigers, though.

Some of that is the setting. The Hokies haven’t played at Clemson since 2012. Some of it is how they’ve finished games lately, with two of their last three decided in the final 20 seconds.

My confidence meter sits at 55%.

That’s a lean, not a lock. If these teams played 20 times at Clemson, I’d take Tech in 11.

Here’s what gets me there, and what keeps me from going higher.

The 55%

Clemson can’t throw the ball into the end zone. The Tigers have two touchdown passes on 193 attempts, the fewest in the FBS. True freshman Tait Reynolds has one of them, along with 943 passing yards. Miami sacked him six times in its 41–13 win at Memorial Stadium three weeks ago.

That leaves Clemson running into the best part of Tech’s defense. The Hokies allow 87.4 rushing yards per game. An offense scoring 22.3 points a game doesn’t have many other places to go.

Then there’s the quarterback Clemson is worried about. “Got a quarterback that beat us last year who’s a really good player,” coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday. That’s Ethan Grunkemeyer, whose Penn State team beat the Tigers 22–10 in the Pinstripe Bowl. He’s completing 72.9% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has help. Que’Sean Brown has 616 receiving yards, and tight end Luke Reynolds has 43 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. Jeffrey Overton Jr. has 613 rushing yards at nearly 6 yards a carry. Tech scores 37.1 points per game. Clemson needs this one ugly.

The 45%

Tech hasn’t played a full game in a month. At Boston College, the Hokies scored three points in the first half and trailed 14–6 in the fourth quarter before rallying to win 21–14. Since then, the problem has flipped. Against Pitt, Cal and Georgia Tech, they scored 62 points before halftime and 25 after it. They blew a 14–0 lead to Pitt. They gave up the winning score at Cal after taking the lead with 1:15 left. Then they let a 24–3 halftime lead over Georgia Tech shrink to seven.

Franklin restructured practice this week to target the third quarter. “But we got to take another step this week,” he said Monday.

The offensive line is the next worry. Friday’s availability report ruled out four offensive linemen: Justin Terry, Montavious Cunningham, Nathaniel Wright, and Lucas Austin. That likely means more snaps for true freshman Benjamin Eziuka, who played nearly 50 snaps against Georgia Tech. Grunkemeyer has already been sacked 18 times. Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen also ran Franklin’s defense at Penn State in 2024, so he knows what this offense likes.

The kicking gap matters in a game lined at 2.5. Clemson’s Nolan Hauser is 15-of-16 on field goals and hit a 59-yarder last week. Tech’s John Love has the longer track record. He made 22 of 24 field goals in 2024 and moved into fourth on the program’s career scoring list last month. But he missed three straight against Pitt and Cal, including the 36-yarder at the gun, the first time that has happened in his college career. He hit two field goals against Georgia Tech.

And it’s Death Valley at night, on Homecoming, against a program that has beaten Tech seven straight times.

Where I land

This comes down to whether Tech can play four quarters. If the Hokies take a lead into halftime, Clemson doesn’t have the passing game to come get it. If they stall after the break again and hand Hauser short fields, a kicker wins this game.

With all that being said, I think the Hokies come home 6–2 and bowl eligible, with an Oct. 31 bye to enjoy it.