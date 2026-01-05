Virginia Tech DL Kemari Copeland Announces Return to Hokies for His Senior Season

Kemari Copeland is back. The 6-foot-3, 283-pound lineman, listed as a redshirt junior, will utilize his last year of eligibility with the Hokies this season. Copeland started all 12 games this season at defensive tackle and was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2025.

Copeland will enter his third year with Virginia Tech in 2026, having played in the 2024 and 2025 campaigns for the Hokies. Prior to Blacksburg, Copeland spent a year apiece at Army and Iowa Western Community College.

This past season, Copeland was the fourth-highest rated player on the team in Pro Football Focus with a 77.0 grade, behind running back Marcellous Hawkins (86.0), defensive tackle Kody Huisman (80.5) and edge rusher James Jennette (79.7). In terms of defensive rating, Copeland was the third-highest overall rated player behind Huisman and Jennette.

On run defense, Copeland was assessed a 76.6 grade, fifth-highest on the team behind linebacker Kaleb Spencer (83.3), defensive tackle Immanuel Hickman Sr. (80.1), safety Brennan Johnson (80.1) and cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray (78.1). Copeland logged the joint-ninth-highest grade on defense in tackling with a 74.2 grade, while his pass rush was the sixth-highest graded at 73.0. Copeland missed on only 7.3% of his tackles, per PFF.

Copeland logged 4.5 sacks, three of which came against Cal in a 42-34 overtime victory on Oct. 24. On the first play of the game, Copeland brought down Cal signal-caller Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele, laying down the start of a career performance, the most sacks by a Virginia Tech defensive tackle since his own defensive line coach, J.C. Price, 30 years prior. Copeland also logged four solo tackles (seven total) against the Golden Bears. In total, Copeland accumulated 48 tackles, 11 of which were unassisted.

Copeland's retainment is a highly important one for Virginia Tech football, which will have to retool its interior defensive line with the graduations of North Dakota State transfer Kody Huisman and mainstay Kelvin Gilliam, Jr. Though the Hokies retain several defenders who logged serious snaps inside, including rising redshirt sophomore Emmett Laws, Virginia Tech football remains in need of experience on its front four. Copeland's return marks a serious step in the right direction and a major victory for the Hokies to retain their top defensive tackle from 2025, though the team will still need to reload through the portal to reload one of its strongest position groups from last year.

Virginia Tech football has eight months remaining until its 2026 campaign kicks off on Sept. 5, 2026, against VMI.

