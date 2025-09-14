Virginia Tech Fans React to Blowout Loss to Old Dominion
Things continue to get worse in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech was embarrassed by Old Dominion, trailing 28-0 at halftime and losing 45-26. While this was not the first time that the Hokies have lost to Old Dominion, this was the worst of the three. The Hokies program gets to free-fall, and it is fair to wonder if Virginia Tech and head coach Brent Pry have reached the point of no return.
Despite all of that, Pry said after last night's game, he is the right leader for this program.
Fan Reaction
It is safe to say that Virginia Tech fans are not pleased with the direction of the program and they shared their reactions:
Game was never close
Virginia Tech got behind 28-0 early and Pry explained what he thought was the reason behind it:
"Yeah, I think it's a combination of things again. You go three-and-out, you can't get stops. You get them off schedule occasionally, but then they get a chunk play. We're still leaky in the run game and not near good enough in the pass defense when you load it up and try and secure the run and then they're hitting balls on us down the field. And then offensively, there's flashes, but we just can't get a consistent drive going. We can't make enough good plays in a row to get in the end zone enough. I was encouraged by things that were happening late. There's some guys offensively that can do things with the ball, but it's a team loss and we had some O-linemen step up. We had three starters out once Layth [Ghannam] went out. Three starters out and I thought those young guys, they gave tremendous effort and they gave some plays a chance to keep it going."
Pry also talked about what this team needs to do to turn the season around:
Yeah, we got to make the improvements. I mean, we hadn't been a team that was garnering a bunch of penalties and now all of a sudden, that springs up tonight. Very costly. A ton of them on the defensive side of the ball. I think, you came out in week one, you felt like we had a defensive unit that could be stingy and make people earn it. And that hasn't happened for six quarters now. So, we got to take a hard look at what we're doing, make sure we're putting the kids in a position to execute and be successful. So, it starts with me, it starts with our coaching staff and it works its way down."
This is one of the most embarrassing losses in Virginia Tech history and it might be the result that marks the end for Brent Pry at Virginia Tech.
Old Dominion is a solid G5 team, but the way that they dominated Virginia Tech tonight should make everyone embarrassed. It was 28-0 at the half and the Hokies defense could not get a stop against the Monarchs. ODU totaled over 500 yards, and the Hokies' defense looked lost and confused all night. For a program that prides itself on strong defense, this was embarrassing.
Who knows what will happen, but the situation with Pry is starting to feel untenable.