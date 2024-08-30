Virginia Tech Football: A short history of the Hokies and the Commodores ahead of week 1
Despite being seperated by state lines and a relatively straight shot on Route 40, the Hokies and their SEC foe have a relatively short history of competition.
The Hokies hold a 6-3 record, including five straight, with the last matchup in early November 1989, with Tech shutting out the 'Dores 18-0.
Tech sits 2-3 when playing away in Nashville, with very unflattering scorelines reaching as low as two 40+ point losses.
However, history this far apart should of course be taken with a grain of salt.
This matchup between the two sides has a neat coaching twist that should also be considered.
Head coach Brent Pry worked as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Vandy under James Franklin before the pair moved to Penn State.
Pry isn't the only one with connections to Vanderbilt's past. Current defensive coordinator Chris Marve was both a player and a coach, taking roles in quality control and an outside/inside linebacker coach.
The Hokies travel west to take on Vanderbilt this Saturday at noon.
The Hokies have been getting a lot of love during the preseason, but they have to back it up and it would be great to start the season on the road with a win. The whole offseason, Virginia Tech has been a near two-touchdown favorite over the Commodores and that has not changed with a week to go before the big game. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 13.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt and the total is set at 50.5.
It will be interesting to see how Virginia Tech looks right out of the gate. They are one of the most experienced teams in the country and should be able to be clicking. Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten should be able to continue their powerful rushing attack, the defensive line has a chance to be among the ACC's best, and the Hokies have one of the top cornerback duos.