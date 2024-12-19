Virginia Tech Football: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Earns All-American Honors
Antwaun Powell-Ryland has received more All-American Honors after being named to the AP All-American Third Team, he has now been named to the Sporting News All-American Second Team.
Powell-Ryland was joined alongside defensive tackle Derrick Harmon of Oregon, defensive tackle Rylie Mills of Notre Dame, defensive end/EDGE Kyle Kennard of South Carolina, linebacker Aiden Fisher of Indiana, linebacker Danny Stutsman of Oklahoma, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. of Texas, cornerback Cobee Bryant of Kansas, cornerback Trey Amos of Ole Miss, safety Malachi Moore of Alabama, safety Malaki Starks of Georgia, defensive back Koi Perich of Minnesota on the Second-Team All-Defense.
Despite being an AP All-American, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles did not make the Sporting News All-American list, nor did any other Hokie. Ten members of the Atlantic Coast Conference also made the list, with six of the players coming on the First Team.
Powell-Ryland has already declared for the 2025 NFL Draft alongside fellow transfer and AP Third-Team All-American Aeneas Peebles. Brent Pry has said that players who have declared for the NFL Draft will not play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Powell-Ryland recorded the third most sacks in the nation and received the Dudley Award for the top college football player in Virginia. Powell-Ryland was also First-Team All-ACC in 2024 after being Second-Team All-ACC the year prior.
Powell-Ryland spent three years at Florida before finding his footing at Virginia Tech. He recorded 4.5 sacks as a Gator and 34 total tackles. He forced three fumbles in his final year at Florida.
Powell-Ryland has been nabbed as a potential day one prospect or a solid day two grab.
Here’s what Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network had to say about Powell-Ryland’s NFL potential:
”Antwuan Powell-Ryland is a diversified pass rusher with varying speeds, angles, and hand counters to consistently win the edge from altering alignments. He’s a highly productive pass rusher in the ACC with success both as LE and RE inside a defensive architecture.
As a pass rusher, Powell-Ryland showcases a mature repertoire with an outstanding blend of speed, power, bend, and technicality at the position. Can win strictly as an athlete with speed to the outside shoulder or with a powerful and smooth up and under, swim, club-rip, and inside spin move. What’s also impressive in his game is his balance when faced with contact, where Powell-Ryland is rarely jolted back, consistently working through blocks and into the opponent's chest. Linemen that are unable to establish leverage quickly can be embarrassed early in the rep.
While not the biggest or strongest athlete on a roster, Powell-Ryland plays with spring-loaded hands that can put opponents of all sizes on their heels. He has excellent striking technique and can vary his punch timing and speeds from different alignments and angles at the top of his rush. He’s a high-effort player who never stops churning his legs at contact. Good burst off the snap and does well to stay low a majority of the time to reduce the surface area for opponents to target.”
