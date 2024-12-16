Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Cornerback Mansoor Delane Lands at LSU
Former Virginia Tech cornerback Mansoor Delane has officially found his new landing spot. According to multiple reports, Delane is going to be taking his talent to the SEC and transferring to LSU.
Virginia Tech has been one of the hardest hit teams in the transfer portal this offseason and they have a lot of work to do to reshape their roster ahead of the 2025 season. It was a disappointing season in Blacksburg after a lot of hype was given to the team this year and some of the key contributors from that team are heading elsewhere.
In three seasons at Virginia Tech, he totaled 16 passes defended, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 146 tackles. Four of his interceptions came this year as he led the Hokies in interceptions. Delane received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.
Delane had eighteen offers out of high school as a three-star recruit. He visited Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, and Illinois, but opted to commit to Virginia Tech. His other offers were from Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Dartmouth, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.
One of the Hokies best players found him a new landing spot yesterday. Former Virginia Tech left tackle Xavier Chaplin decided to go to the SEC and play for Huge Freeze at Auburn. Our own RJ Schafer broke that down yesterday:
"The 6-foot-7, 323-pound tackle started all 12 games for the Hokies this year. He was an All-American in 2023, and has long held the title as the cornerstone of Virginia Tech’s offensive line, and now he will man the Tigers’ offensive line which allowed 2.3 sacks per game in 2023.
Chaplin will replace Dillon Wade, the Tulsa transfer which originally came to Auburn as a guard, but due to Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis’s struggles, Wade got some time at left tackle. Now the Tigers will have a full time tackle who has an extra amount of experience at the position.
Chaplin spent three years in Blacksburg, redshirting his first year and starting all thirteen games as a redshirt freshman.
According to PFF, Chaplin only allowed two sacks in the past year, despite recording over 300 pass block snaps on the season. PFF also ranked him as a top-ten tackle in the ACC in the 2024 season. Chaplin is ranked as the best left tackle in the transfer portal by On3 Sports, overall he is ranked as the 9th best player in the transfer portal, trailing players like Eric Singleton Jr, KC Concepcion, and Ahmad Hardy.
The Hokies fell short in the 2024 season, highlighted by wins against Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Stanford. The losses were too much to overcome though. The Hokies became bowl eligible in the final week of the season after taking down Virginia, continuing the dominance of the rivalry."
