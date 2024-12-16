Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Cornerback Mansoor Delane Lands at LSU

BREAKING: Virginia Tech transfer CB Mansoor Delane has Committed to LSU, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 185 CB totaled 146 Tackles, 16 PD, 6 INT, & 4 FF (3 seasons)



One of the Top CBs in the Portal



