Virginia Tech Football: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Ties Hokies’ Single Game Sack Record
The Hokies have had one of the pass rushers in the nation for the past two years.
Earlier in the season, Virginia Tech’s very own Antwaun Powell-Ryland lead the FBS in sacks, but after three weeks that only tallied 2.5 sacks, he dropped from the number one spot. After his dominant performance against Boston College, he’s back at the number one spot, tied for the most sacks in the nation with eleven.
Since transferring to Virginia Tech, Powell-Ryland has tallied four sacks in three different games. He’s tied Hall of Famer Bruce Smith’s and Virginia Tech’s defensive line coach J.C. Price’s record multiple times. APR had four sacks against Wake Forest in 2023, four against Old Dominion this year, and four more against Boston College earlier this week.
Powell-Ryland has constantly broken records and be currently sits at eleven sacks on the season after just missing his goal of recording double-digit sacks in 2023.
Powell-Ryland’s record day slides the Hokies into second in the nation in sacks with 25, tied with San Diego State, and only trailing Boise State who has 29 sacks on the year.
His record-tying performance comes on the same day as Bhayshul Tuten’s record-breaking day at running back. Tuten ran for 266 yards—a school record, and could’ve had more if Brent Pry wished him to play more.
Having two record-changing performances like this in one game is impressive, and Coach Pry could land a couple players on the All-ACC teams at the end of the year if Tuten and Powell-Ryland stay this hot until the end of the season.
