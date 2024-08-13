Virginia Tech Football: Aeneas Peebles, Antwaun Powell-Ryland Named as Finalists for Chuck Bednarik Award
The Virginia Tech Hokies are expected to have one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams this season, starting with the defense. The Hokies' defensive line has been dubbed the "Yard Dogs" by Associated Head Coach J.C. Price who had this to say about the origin of the name: "Well, I'm a yard dog, I'm out in the dirt, I'm on the porch. I'm ready to bite the mailman." "And that's exactly where that came from."
This quote from J.C. Price proves true as Virginia Tech Defensive Linemen Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles have been named to the watch list for the 30th Chuck Bednarik Award. The award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football from the Maxwell Football Club. Antwaun Powell-Ryland was named to the 2023 All-ACC Second Team and was named for honorable mention of the Phil Steele All-American.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland is expected to have a breakout season this year. 247Sports Blake Brockermeyer had this to say about the Hokies defensive lineman: "Antwaun Powell-Ryland is a twitchy and relentless edge rusher who tallied 9.5 sacks and added 14.5 TFLs for a much improved Hokie defensive front in 2023. APR is a natural pass rusher with wide variety of pass-rushing moves at his disposal. He has an excellent get-off, speed around the edge, and can run the hoop to cause chaos. Expect a dominant season for Powell-Ryland and a Hokie defense that will to surprise people this season in the ACC."
Our own RJ Schafer wrote this about Peebles when previewing the Virginia Tech defensive line:
"He is by far the biggest impact player out of the entire 2024 recruiting cycle. At defensive tackle, he led the Duke Blue Devils in tackles for loss and sacks. Aeneas Peebles' PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023 was second at his position, only trailing Byron Murphy II, who was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, good company. If he has a big year this year, Peebles could definitely make a case to be a first-round pick in the draft and will make a large immediate impact for the Hokies."
Virginia Tech has one of the best defenses and defensive lines in the ACC and having these two on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award makes a lot of sense and will be interesting to see if either two wins the award.