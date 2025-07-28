Virginia Tech Football: Drones, Stewart Named to 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List
Each year, the Maxwell Award is presented to the nation's most outstanding player. The "Watch List," the 2025 edition of which was announced this morning, boasts 80 players who are early contenders for the prestigious award.
The Atlantic Coast Conference placed 17 players on the list, tying the Southeastern Conference for the most selections by any league. Notably, the ACC also led the nation in quarterbacks represented, with 11 signal-callers earning a spot. Among the 17 ACC honorees are two standouts from Virginia Tech, giving the Hokies notable representation in a field packed with some of the sport’s brightest stars.
Quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Terion Stewart, a transfer addition from Bowling Green this offseason, were the two Hokies named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. Both were on the Maxwell Award Watch List last year, as well. The two each enter 2025 as focal points of Virginia Tech’s offense: Drones as the returning starter looking to rebuild off an injury‑shortened 2024 campaign and Stewart as the powerful downhill runner expected to bring balance and consistency to the ground game in the wake of Bhayshul Tuten's departure to the NFL. Together, they form the backbone of an attack that Virginia Tech hopes can carry them back into ACC relevance and reestablish the unit as one of the more dynamic groups in the conference.
The semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 11. From there, the pool will be cut to three finalists on November 25, just ahead of championship weekend. The winner will ultimately be unveiled on December 11 during the annual college football awards presentations, capping off one of the sport’s most prestigious individual honors.
Although Drones and Stewart are unlikely to take home the trophy, landing on the watch list is a significant nod to their individual talent and projected impact, serving as an early indicator that both should be key names to follow this fall.