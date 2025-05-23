Virginia Tech Football: Enter Sandman Named College Football's No. 1 Gameday Tradition
Traditions are what makes college football different than the NFL. From Auburn rolling Toomer's Corner after winning a game to Clemson touching Howard's rock and running down the hill in Death Valley, each school has something that makes them unique from the other.
But what is the best gameday tradition in college football? In a recent ranking from 247Sports Grant Hughes, Virginia Tech and its playing of Metallica's Enter Sandman was the top gameday tradition in college football:
"Since 2000, Virginia Tech has used the Metallica song "Enter Sandman" as its entrance theme at home games. The custom started when the stadium installed a new scoreboard, and the team debated between using Guns 'N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" and the Alan Parsons Project's "Sirius" before settling on this famed tune. "Enter Sandman" is now "the unofficial theme of the Virginia Tech athletic department" and electrifies the atmosphere in Lane Stadium every year."
At last year's ACC media day kick, Hokies head coach Brent Pry talked about coming out of the tunnel to Enter Sandman and why Virginia Tech has the best gameday atmosphere in the country:
"Thank you-- you're right. I love running out of that tunnel, even when I watch the highlight video of it I get chills. It's special. I think for all of us, you love the competition, you love playing in front of big crowds, you love the excitement of the entrance. so were very fortunate that way." Coach Pry goes on to say: " I think our fans are some of the best in the country. They pack the place, and they're jumping to that tune. We come out of the locker room, and Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down" is just kind of slow playing as you take that walk. By the time you hit that tunnel, man, it's the best. I just try to make sure I don't stumble coming out. That's all."
This month, Metallica came to play at Lane Stadium for the first time ever and it (literally) shook the building:
Virginia Tech's first home this season is going to come on September 6th against Vanderbilt and it will mark another season of getting to hear Metallica play as the Hokies take the field.