Virginia Tech Football: ESPN’s FPI Gives South Carolina the Edge for Week 1
Every year ESPN updates a list on a weekly basis that includes all 136 D1 schools, ranked by their FPI rating. Let's take a look at where the Hokies landed on the list before their first matchup.
Well, what is the FPI rating? Simply put; it stands for the Football Power Index. “(FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season,” according to ESPN. More than 20,000 simulations are run before the list is announced, which gets regularly updated based on teams' actual results throughout the season.
A certain team winning or losing not only affects their own FPI rating point blank, but it creates a domino effect that shapes the entirety of the scale based on future matchups yet to be decided. So, where did Tech and the Gamecocks land ahead of the Week 1 matchup?
ESPN has given South Carolina the clear edge in FPI ranking, settling at No.11 in the nation compared to the Hokies slotting in at No. 33. In overall terms of conference placement, Tech is No. 4 in the ACC, trailing only behind Clemson, Miami, and SMU. The Gamecocks tell a different tale; even with the impressive national rating, that slots them at seventh best in the SEC.
Hokies head coach Brent Pry is entering his fourth year in Blacksburg, and coming off a 6-7 season in 2024 that took a turn for the wrong direction, the ranking bears some hope for the new brigade. Miami and South Carolina are currently the only two teams that Tech plays with a FPI rating higher than its own.
Tech has an interesting tale with their rating. ESPN notes the relatively relaxed schedule the Hokies play, with many matchups being far below their own FPI ranking, yet they are projected to finish the season with a higher record than the Gamecocks. With a projected record of 8.1-4.1, Tech barely edges out South Carolina’s prediction of 7.9 victories.
If the Hokies can squeeze a victory out in a neutral territory, that will bolster their FPI tremendously, but the question is: can they?
Pry's Achilles' heel has coming out on top in one-possession games and this contest could be just that.
Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, son of former Hokies head coach Frank Beamer, brings a squad to Atlanta with a deep roster on both sides of the depth chart.
On offense, the Hokies defense will have to worry about signal caller LaNorris Sellers, who is able to attack defenses in a multitude of ways, whetherit is with his arm or his explosive legs. Sellers last season, led South Carolina to a 9-4 record, throwing for 2,534 yards which has placed his name in a few preseason Heisman lists approaching the new season.
Recently on Monday, the NCAA granted another year of eligibility for incoming Gamecocks transfer tailback Rahsul Faison. Fellow Virginia Tech on SI writer Luke Hubbard previewed what Faison’s presence means for the Hokies:
“In 2024, Faison played for Utah State, and he absolutely shredded opposing defenses. He ran for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns behind a 5.6 average while adding another 99 yards through the air. He takes the South Carolina offense to whole new level.”
The defense for South Carolina will be hard to traverse as well; defensive coordinator Clayton White will have the challenge every fall of fielding a defense capable of shutting down the best SEC offenses week in and week out.
Quarterback Kyron Drones enters his final season with the Hokies, looking to make a memorable run in Blacksburg, just as incoming offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery looks to have a memorable first season in 2025, which will all start Sunday against the Gamecocks.