Virginia Tech Football: Everything From Aeneas Peebles Press Conference Ahead of Matchup Vs Old Dominion
Aeneas Peebles has became an impact player on and off of the field since he transferred in from Duke University. He often addresses the media, representing the defense and the Hokies' players as a whole.
Here's everything Peebles had to say ahead of Saturday's matchup against Old Dominion.
Question: Through two games, how would you evaluate how the defensive line's played?
Aeneas Peebles: I feel like we've been active. I feel like we've made a lot of chaos through these last two games. Obviously, there's been places we can improve. We have a lot of talented guys, a lot of talented rushers, and we need to step those sack numbers up. But as we evaluated the tape over the last few games, guys are definitely winning rushes and playing well.
Question: Coach Marve said in the preseason that when evaluating pass rush and everything, there's still meat on the bone in terms of finishing. Would you say there's still meat on the bone in terms of how you guys are finishing your rushes?
Aeneas Peebles: Yeah, 100%. I mean, like I said earlier, guys are getting a lot of pressures. We're really rushing the passer, running rushes, creating chaos. We just have to work on finishing those last couple of steps and get them on the ground.
Question: You look at the five-man rotation. We saw Kemari get a few more snaps this week compared to last. You see Wilfried in there, you, Josh, and Kelvin. How would you evaluate how all five of you guys are meshing and being able to come in, whichever combination you play, and get success?
Aeneas Peebles: It's been great playing alongside those guys. I feel real comfortable just being in there with whoever. There's never been a time where I've been in the game and I've been uncomfortable with who my counterpart is or who I'm playing next to. That's a great feeling because at times, that can happen in football where you're not completely in 100% trust with the person next to you. So I'm thankful that I'm in a situation right now where I can look at a guy next to me and be like, "We're going to do something special right now."
Question: What has impressed you about Wilfried and the way he's attacked both fall camp and coming into the season?
Aeneas Peebles: Pene just comes every single day trying to get better. There's never a day where me and Pene aren't crafting something, going over tape, trying to get an edge, or working on different moves. Pene, the best way I describe him is just hungry. He comes in every day trying to get better, never satisfied. That kind of mentality uplifts the rest of the group, and we're thankful for that.
Question: When you have defensive backs that can break up 12 passes like they did on Saturday, how much easier does that make your job, knowing you have a bit of a security blanket behind you?
Aeneas Peebles: It's nothing better. I vividly remember me and APR had a conversation after one of the plays where Dante broke the crossing route. We looked at each other like, "Did you win?" Then we turned around and saw Dante break it up and said, "Thank God for those guys." We try to work off and bounce off those guys all the time. There are times when they might not be in the best position, but we get back there and win, and there are times when those guys bail us out too. We're thankful to have that talented group back there.
Question: You guys rotate so much on the defensive line. Is there a sweet spot for the number of snaps to get where you still feel pretty fresh by the fourth quarter?
Aeneas Peebles: Yeah, I feel like what I've been doing recently has been pretty good. I think I've been playing around 40-45 snaps, but I'm sure that can change depending on the need or the time of the game. I'm feeling really good about what I've been doing so far, and I try not to worry about those things, just try to go out there and play.
Question: When we talked to Fuga before, he said he could go like five or six full bore snaps before subbing out. Where are you on that spectrum? Is it about the same, or what is the range that you put on something like that?
Aeneas Peebles: I just try to go out there and go full speed every time. I try not to count the reps. When I start counting reps, that's how I know I'm tired, so I try to stay away from that. I trust Coach Price and those guys to look out there and know when I need to come out. That's why I trust those guys.
Question: Coach Price said you guys got started Sunday and already know everything you need to know about Old Dominion. Can you scout their offense, especially up front?
Aeneas Peebles: It's still really early for me personally. I feel like I have a lot more digging I need to do looking at this offensive line. I've seen the group a couple of times, and I have relations with some of the guys who've been there, but I still have a lot of work to do when it comes to scouting this offensive line.
Question: Can you speak on those relations? Are they friends or classmates, things like that?
Aeneas Peebles: Yeah, I've had connections with guys that I played with at a previous university. They've gone there and just things of that nature. It's good to have those kinds of connections.
Question: Coach Pry and Coach Price both mentioned that it's very rare to get a defensive tackle rotation where you can have multiple players who can play two-eye and three-tech. Have you ever been part of a rotation like that where it doesn't matter whether you come in to play one side or the other?
Aeneas Peebles: Yeah, I was thankful to actually be in a similar situation previously at my last university, where we could just come in the game and fit up without worrying about switching sides and trying to get matchups. We know we have playmakers all over the field, and it's a similar situation here. We're not too worried about making sure we have a guy on a guy because we feel like everybody on our defensive line is capable of going off any game, and that's special.
Question: How difficult is it to go from playing one technique to playing another during a game? Or because of the amount of reps you've gotten, is it kind of second nature?
Aeneas Peebles: At this point in my career, it's become easier. It's just a switch in technique, like anything else, probably the same thing going from boundary corner to field corner. It's the same position, just different nuances, and making sure I got down that technique and am working it every day in practice.
Question: In the first half against Marshall, they had nine drives and you forced seven punts. What did you like about the way your group attacked and how you were able to get them off the field?
Aeneas Peebles: I could just feel the energy. That was my main takeaway, especially early in that game. Just the energy of the whole defense, seeing guys fly around and play fast. That's the kind of defense I can tell we're going to be this year, and I'm happy we got to put it on tape last week.
Question: How do you continue that momentum? What's the message going into ODU to play with that same energy again?
Aeneas Peebles: Doing it in practice. That was the main emphasis going into this Marshall week: making sure we were making tackles and things of that nature. We emphasized making tackles in practice that week, and it showed up against Marshall. Just keeping that energy going in practice and working at it every day.
Question: Kelvin Gilliam seems like a very feisty, emotional guy, firing up the crowd coming off the field after getting a stop. What's your relationship like as two guys who have come in this year, and what does he bring to that room both on and off the field?
Aeneas Peebles: 100%. KG has been one of my closest friends coming here. We came in a similar situation out of the transfer portal, which can be a weird time, especially this year. Knowing KG so far has been nothing but a blessing. Same thing with Wilfried—we just bounce ideas off each other all the time. It's good to have that lively face in the building every day. Off the field and on the field, he's just a bright light. That's the best way to explain KG.