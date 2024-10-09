Virginia Tech Football: Everything From Brent Pry's Bye Week Media Availability
The Virginia Tech Hokies are on a bye week leading up to their matchup next Thursday against the Boston College Eagles. Even on the bye week, head coach Brent Pry spent some time talking to the media and here is everything that he had to say:
Opening Statement...
"These couple of days, combination of the BC work, the competitive periods today were stirred down, good on good. One's versus one's, two's versus two's, and then the developmental work, team periods and scrimmages. And then I thought we really improved on special teams, especially today. We broke down some techniques we were struggling with, and I think we got better there. So it's been a good couple of days."
1. On the schedule for the rest of the week...
"The guys are off tomorrow and then obviously Friday is a Sunday practice for us. Normal Sunday."
2. On if the veteran players have gotten extra rest this week...
"Yeah, we really tried to come back on a lot of guys from the overall scope of practice. I asked them to hustle, let's be fast and furious. We kept the up, we kept the pad, the uppers on, both these two days. But yeah, we certainly, the reps were thin for some of those guys."
3. On running back P.J. Prioleau...
"Yeah, he is gonna be out a significant time. Very, very, disappointing for him. For us, he's a great teammate. He's earned every opportunity. We were excited for what he could do in the back half of the season. And so that's a disappointing loss because of how much he has invested in this thing, but also from the production standpoint."
4. On how the bye week helps players like Ali Jennings rest and get them ready...
"Yeah, I think by the time we kick off against B .C. He'll be, he'll be 100 % increased up, you know, ready to go. Like some of these other guys, you know, I hope that's Keli Lawson, Layth Ghannam, we got some guys who would be great to get back healthy."
5. On the kick return game without Prioleau...
"Yeah, you know, we're excited about Thomas Williams, to be honest. We've had conversations every week. You know, he's had a couple of opportunities, but we've had conversations about investing in him 100 % on that unit. So that'll be our first thought, but we've been practicing Bhayshul each week, and then of course, Malachi Thomas also has experience back there."
6. On the running back position without Prioleau...
"Yeah, you know PJ was kind of a tag play guy. Yeah, you had some things you can do with him. We've got some guys that can do those things, and Jay Lane and Takye Heath but they're not in the running back room. So we brought Tyler Mason up, good couple of stretches yesterday and today, and we'll see what's going to happen."
7. On Injury updates to Nick Gallo and Jalen Stroman...
"Yeah, Stroman, that's a long shot, but he'll be back. Gallo was actually being outfitted today in all the gear and getting individual, and really, I thought this was the most significant day and gave me some hope that he will be out there at some point."
8. On Braylon Johnson...
"It is, yep, yep, we just, special teams and our depth in the secondary. You know, where we're down some guys, Josh Hand could not make the trip, there is just some guys that would normally play team T -Chil, still out. Will Johnson still out. You know, we just, we needed some more personnel on teams and then obviously you got an opportunity to play at safety some as well."
9. On if Stroman's possibly out for the year...
"Yeah, I think it's a long shot. He may get cleared down the stretch, but they still don't know if that will happen. If it did, then it's okay. What kind of place can we get him to, to be ready to play, is that different for us?"
10. On Elijah Klock making the trip vs Stanford...
"I told the team, I said, "There's one guy that you said would go make a tackle with no helmet on who would it be and they all said you know he's a high -effort guy he's got a great motor and his high school is about 30 minutes from there normally he's not a guy that would travel but he's certainly deserving you know just one of the things we wanted to do for him. Yeah, he's got family back here in Virginia, he's got some connections to Virginia Tech He's got a great story. And I was happy to see him go, hey, a lot of friends at the game as mom was there. You know, and then running down on kickoff. He drew the double team every time on kickoff, so. But he's a good addition to our team He's just an old school tough guy like that. You know, he played the tackle undersized. And then we worked him some as a fullback. We've been doing that a little bit. And, you know, so he bounces back and forth from both fields. You know, he's one of those guys that plays with snot running down his face, plays with a broken arm, and just, you know, he's just one one speed and he's earned everybody's respect for that."
11. On if they are in a good position over the final stretch where guys can get some aggressive reps...
"Yeah, yeah, and what's been kind of challenging is getting them enough reps on the varsity field where they're but also getting good work against, you know, the offense or defense as scouts. So there's a lot of guys that have been swinging back and forth. Chanz Wiggins, Keylen Adams, I mean, there's just a lot of guys that kind of, I think will, you know, will help us on special teams and have a chance to provide depth at their position."
12. On Quentin Reddish...
"Yeah, thankfully, he's coming on each and every week, we need him to. You know, what's unique to me is a true freshman. He's playing field safety and boundary safety. And that's a lot mentally. And, you know, he seems to get better each and every week."