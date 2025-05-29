Virginia Tech Football: Five Way Too Early Projections for the Hokies' Offense
The Virginia Tech Hokies are in a state of limbo, after a disappointing 6-7 record last season, which saw head coach Brent Pry fail to meet expectations. Both sides of the ball experienced a massive facelift, which saw new coaches on either side, and 30 new transfers to match with the 30 outgoing names through the portal.
Yet, as the excitement towards college football begins to rise again, it is time to address some bubbling lofty expectations that Virginia Tech can offer next season over a three-part series. Today's first task is the Hokies' offense.
1. The Hokies post three offensive players in the All-ACC ranks
If the Hokies are able to quickly transform their offense in the way Philip Montgomery likely wants, which spells a high-octane offense, that sets up the possibility for Kyron Drones' strong arm to excel. Look out as well for a wideout core that has a crown jewel in Donavon Greene. Greene is a former Demon Deacon who starred on a bleak Wake Forest side. Those two combined with the elite teaching of running back coach Elijah Brooks, and there is a chance of transfers Braydon Bennett (Coastal Carolina University) or Marcellous Hawkins ( Central Missouri State) to also reach a team.
2. Virginia Tech produces over 55 touchdowns
Last season, Virginia Tech tallied just 43 touchdowns, which planted them 10th in the ACC. For the Hokies to get over 55 touchdowns, it would have propelled them to fifth in last year's stats.
55 touchdowns is not an impossible standing to reach in most cases, but due to the fact that the Hokies face tougher opposition and are still in the adjustment period under Montgomery, it could make 55 touchdowns harder than it looks.
3. Kyron Drones produces a 3:1 touchdown to interception ratio
In Drones' first season at Virginia Tech, the Baylor transfer tacked 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions, nearly reaching the desired ratio.
Despite season two which saw Drones throw just 10 touchdowns to six interceptions, it wasn't all on the shoulders of Drones. Virginia Tech posted a mediocre offensive line and was carried mostly by running back Bhayshul Tuten.
4. Tech averages at least 425 yards per game
Last season, the Hokies were firmly towards the bottom of the ACC, averaging just 367.8 yards per game, which is approximately a 57-yard difference from last season. If Drones can reassert his deep-passing range, paired with a better offensive line under new coach Matt Moore, then those yards will be easier to come by.
5. The Hokies manage more than 270 yards through the air
Last season, an offense that saw the Hokies throw for the second-least passing yards per game (189.4) in the conference, it is hard to see a path in which Tech adds nearly 100 yards to that. But, Montgomery's expansive offense schemes have seen success in the past.
In one of Montgomery's years as head coach of Tulsa (2016), his offense became the first in FBS history to record a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers, and two 1,000-yard receivers, staggering numbers, to say the least.