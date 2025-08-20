All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football Head Coach Brent Pry Provides Multiple Key Injury Updates

Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry updates the health status of five Hokie players.

Luke Hubbard

Sep 21, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Takye Heath (2) runs the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe (3) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech football wrapped up another day of fall camp on Wednesday; after practice concluded, head coach Brent Pry spoke to the media afterwards. Per a report by 247Sports' Kolby Crawford, Pry gave an update on five injured Hokies.

RB Terion Stewart

The most notable absence from today's practice was Bowling Green transfer Terion Stewart, who is in the thick of the battle for RB1. He has been in and out of a protective boot, according to Pry, but he's listed as day-to-day.

"Today he didn't do anything. He's been in and out of that boot a little bit. They're treating him, and I think he's day-to-day."

With Stewart out, it opens the door for Marcellous Hawkins and Braydon Bennett to make a move for the RB1 spot in the season opener against South Carolina, which is now just under two weeks away. Stewart's injury will be one to monitor over the next couple days.

WR Chanz Wiggins

Chanz Wiggins, a former three-star in the Class of 2024, has been out for a little while now, and Pry doesn't seem too confident that he could return in time for the season opener. However, Pry is encouraged by his progress and improvement.

"I don't know that we have him for the first week, but man, his progress has been awesome," Pry said. "He's really coming."

WR Takye Heath

Another former three-star wideout, Takye Heath, is another receiver who was missing from practice on Wednesday. He's dealing with "a minor tweak," according to Pry, and his absence was more precautionary than anything.

"Tayke's got a minor tweak, and we're just kind of sitting him down," Pry said.

WR Keylan Adams

Adams was the third receiver to miss Wednesday's practice; Pry didn't go into too much detail on his status, mentioning that he was working in the training room during today's session.

OL Brody Meadows

The final player Pry gave an update on is OL Brody Meadows. Like Stewart, He's been in a walking boot for a little while now, but Pry thinks he's in good shape., mentioning that it was a minor injury and that the goal is to ensure that he makes it to the Week 1 opener against South Carolina healthy.

"I think Meadows is in good shape," Pry said. "I'm pleased with the progress we're making there. He's one of those tough guys; he's a lineman. It was a minor deal."

