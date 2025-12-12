Virginia Tech Football Hires Chuck Losey To Be Strength And Conditioning Coach

Another key piece of Virginia Tech’s 2026 coaching staff has fallen into place as James Franklin continues to surround himself with trusted, proven voices. This time, the Hokies have landed a major off-field hire, bringing in Chuck Losey as the program’s new Strength and Conditioning Coach after his long tenure at Penn State.

First reported by On3, Losey follows Franklin from Happy Valley, continuing a professional relationship that stretches back more than a decade. Losey was named Penn State’s Assistant Athletics Director for Football Performance Enhancement on January of 2022, taking over the program after the retirement of Dwight Galt III following the 2021 season. His impact in that role was immediate.

In Losey’s first season leading Penn State’s football performance program, the Nittany Lions finished 11th in the College Football Playoff rankings and earned a top-10 finish in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls, marking the program’s 26th AP Top 10 finish. Penn State consistently paired on-field success with elite athletic testing under Losey’s watch, reinforcing his reputation as a premier strength coaches in college football.

Losey initially joined Penn State’s staff in January 2014 as assistant director of performance enhancement, coinciding with Franklin’s arrival as head coach. He was promoted to associate director in 2017 before ultimately taking over the entire department in 2022. Over nine seasons in Happy Valley, Losey played a significant role in a 2016 Big Ten Championship run and seven nine-plus win seasons under Franklin, five at Penn State and two earlier at Vanderbilt.

Player development has been a defining trait of Losey’s career. At Penn State’s 2021 Pro Day, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Jayson Oweh delivered standout performances on their way to becoming the program’s first defensive first-round draft picks since 2003. In 2018, eight Nittany Lions trained by Losey and the performance staff participated in the NFL Combine, posting top-five positional finishes in 16 categories and leading their positions in 12 separate testing events.

Before Penn State, Losey spent three seasons in the same role at Vanderbilt, further cementing his long-standing connection with Franklin. He also served as Tennessee State’s director of speed, strength, and conditioning from 2004-10, overseeing training programs for 11 men’s and women’s sports.

Highly respected within the profession, Losey holds CSCS and SCCC certifications and was named a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach in 2017, the highest honor awarded by the CSCCA. His addition gives Virginia Tech a nationally proven leader tasked with building the physical foundation of Franklin’s program moving forward.

