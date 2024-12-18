Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Head Coach Brent Pry Shares Thoughts On Norfolk State Hiring Michael Vick
Yesterday, Norfolk State made one of the most interesting hires of the coaching carousel cycle. Norfolk State is turning to former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick to be its next head coach, hoping that he can have similar success that Deion Sanders did when he took over Jackson State. Vick is light on head coaching experience like Sanders was, but is hoping he can turn the program around and they can start competing.
When talking with the media after practice today, current Hokies head coach Brent Pry shared his thoughts on the Virginia Tech legend getting his first head coaching job:
"Excited for him, excited for him. His personality, his brand, he certainly knows football, there will be lots of quarterbacks wanting to go play for Mike, I know that."
Vick led the Hokies to a 22-2 record while he was a quarterback, earning a Big East championship and winning the 2000 Gator Bowl before he was drafted with the first pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick had an incredible and historic career in the NFL, and it's safe to say that Vick is loved in Blacksburg, Virginia. In two years in Blacksburg, Vick totaled over 3,000 yards passing, 1,200 yards rushing, and 36 total touchdowns. He led Virginia Tech to a birth in the 1999 BCS National Championship against Florida State and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting that season, finishing behind Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne and Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton.
This will be a fascinating hire for Norfolk State and one that Hokies fans will watch closely. Vick does not have any head coaching experience at the FBS level, but that does not mean that he could not have success. You can look at Deion Sanders as a recent example of a former player who had no prior coaching experience at the FBS or FCS level and he was fantastic at Jackson State and at Colorado. Sanders had the Buffaloes in the thick of the Big 12 title race, WR/CB Travis Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy, and Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders are projected to be top-five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Does that mean Vick will be as good as Sanders has in his career? No, but I think he is going to have a chance to succeed at Norfolk State.
