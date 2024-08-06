Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Three Players On Bruce Feldman's Freaks List
One of the coolest lists that comes out every year is Bruce Feldman's Freaks List at The Athletic, highlighting some of the most athletic and strongest players in college football. This year, Virginia Tech was fortunate to have three players on the Freaks List and they were defensive tackle Kemari Copeland, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and wide receiver Da'Quan Felton. Here is what he had to say about each of them:
On Copeland:
"One of the strongest men in the sport, Copeland should be a terrific addition to the Hokies’ defense. He had 38 tackles, nine TFLs and 4.5 sacks last year for Iowa Western CC, the national junior college champion. But it has been his work in the weight room that’s really generated buzz; the 6-3, 282-pounder went viral after video of his squatting 605 pounds for 10 reps was posted on social media. Copeland, who began his college career at Army, has squatted 785 pounds and benched 485 since arriving in Blacksburg. He was clocked at 20.0 mph this offseason."
On Felton:
"One of the ACC’s top big-play threats, Felton had 38 receptions for 667 yards and eight TDs last year in his first season in FBS after shining at Norfolk State. Felton has blossomed into a matchup nightmare. He is 6-5 and 221 pounds, up eight pounds from last year. He has hit 22.40 mph, broad-jumped 10-8 and run a 4.42 in the 40 to go with his 36.5 inch vertical."
On Tuten:
"A dynamic do-everything playmaker, Tuten accounted for 1,633 all-purpose yards in 2023, his first season in the ACC after transferring from North Carolina A&T. This offseason, the 5-11, 208-pounder clocked a 4.32 40, reached a 23.15 MPH max velocity, bench pressed 400 pounds and had a vertical jump of 39 inches. Tuten isn’t the only freakish dude in the Tech backfield. QuarterbackKyron Drones, at 6-2, 234, is almost as big as some edge rushers — and stronger than many of them. He’s squatted 550 pounds in the offseason but is fast enough to have clocked a 4.06 short shuttle and a 4.53 in the 40."