All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies open up as Road Favorites vs Syracuse

Can Virginia Tech go on the road and defeat Syracuse this weekend?

Jackson Caudell

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

After picking up a win yesterday vs Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech has a road test vs Syracuse. The Hokies have won three in a row and are still alive in the ACC Championship race. They would also clinch a second straight bowl game under Brent Pry if they can defeat the Orange, who are coming off of a blowout loss to Pittsburgh.

When the odds were released this morning, Virginia Tech opened up as a 3.5 point favorite according to Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is at 52.5 for now.

Syracuse owns the all time series lead over Virginia Tech 11-9. Last year though, it was the Hokies who won in dominating fashion, beating the Orange 38-10. However, Syracuse has won four of the last six games in this series between the two former Big East teams.

The big thing to watch this week is going to be the health of running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten was injured in the win over the Yellow Jackets yesterday and he is the best player on this Virginia Tech offense. If Tuten is unable to go, Malachi Thomas might be the leading ball carrier for the Hokies against Syracuse, but a lot is going to be put on quarterback Kyron Drones, as well as the Hokies' defense. Virginia Tech's defense did a good job against Georgia Tech yesterday and did not allow their running game to get going. Syracuse has a solid passing attack and could test the Hokies' secondary.

With a big home game on deck against Clemson next week, Virginia Tech can't afford to overlook Syracuse on the road.

Additional Links:

The Briefing: Hokies drop second straight ACC matchup on 1-0 loss against Duke

The rundown: Hokies' Firm Defense Holds Georgia Tech in Hokies 21-6 win

Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win vs Georgia Tech

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football