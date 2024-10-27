Virginia Tech Football: Hokies open up as Road Favorites vs Syracuse
After picking up a win yesterday vs Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech has a road test vs Syracuse. The Hokies have won three in a row and are still alive in the ACC Championship race. They would also clinch a second straight bowl game under Brent Pry if they can defeat the Orange, who are coming off of a blowout loss to Pittsburgh.
When the odds were released this morning, Virginia Tech opened up as a 3.5 point favorite according to Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is at 52.5 for now.
Syracuse owns the all time series lead over Virginia Tech 11-9. Last year though, it was the Hokies who won in dominating fashion, beating the Orange 38-10. However, Syracuse has won four of the last six games in this series between the two former Big East teams.
The big thing to watch this week is going to be the health of running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten was injured in the win over the Yellow Jackets yesterday and he is the best player on this Virginia Tech offense. If Tuten is unable to go, Malachi Thomas might be the leading ball carrier for the Hokies against Syracuse, but a lot is going to be put on quarterback Kyron Drones, as well as the Hokies' defense. Virginia Tech's defense did a good job against Georgia Tech yesterday and did not allow their running game to get going. Syracuse has a solid passing attack and could test the Hokies' secondary.
With a big home game on deck against Clemson next week, Virginia Tech can't afford to overlook Syracuse on the road.
