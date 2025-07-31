Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Safety Tyson Flowers Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watchlist
It is watchlist season in college football and today, Virginia Tech safety Tyson Flowers was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist.
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Danny Wuerffel, the award honors the former NFL quarterback’s commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world.
Flowers, from Fort Worth, Texas, transferred to Tech from Rice in the offseason where he played in 10 games making 38 tackles, recording two interceptions, two breakups and a forced fumble and was named All-AAC Honorable Mention by College Football Network.
During his time in Blacksburg, Flowers has made a positive impact in the New River Valley and surrounding area. Among his efforts he has volunteered with Night to Shine, a program of the Tim Tebow Foundation that provides a prom-night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. Tyson's role involved greeting guests, assisting with activities, and ensuring each participant felt celebrated and included throughout the night.
Flowers has also given his time to visit students at Pulaski County Schools and created Valentine's Day cards for patients at Warm Hearth Village Senior Living and Carilion Children's Hospital, in addition to volunteering for the Ronald McDonald House of SW Virginia. He helped celebrate their annual "Tab Top" recycling event, by greeting families, signing autographs and inspiring young fans. The event allows elementary schools and local businesses to collect aluminum tab tops from any container (soda pop, soup, pet food, etc.) and work with a local recycling company to turn those tabs into money for families of hospitalized children.
The 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2025 recipient will also serve as Captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 12th, airing on ESPN. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow on January 31, 2026, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.