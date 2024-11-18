Virginia Tech Football: Kickoff Time Announced For Rivalry Game vs Virginia
Virginia Tech was on a bye week this past Saturday and they are set to begin their final two weeks of the season. The Hokies (5-5, 3-3) have yet to clinch a spot in a bowl game and these last two weeks of the season are going to be interesting. First, Brent Pry's team has to go on the road and beat Duke, who is 7-3 this season and playing with a lot of confidence. After that, it is the annual rivalry game with Virginia and the game time for that matchup was just announced by the ACC.
For the second straight week, the Hokies are going to be getting a primetime kickoff. Virginia Tech vs Virginia is going to kickoff at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on the ACC Network.
This of course is a rivalry that Virginia Tech has dominated. Since 2000, Virginia only has two wins in the series (2003 and 2019) and the Hokies dominated in last year's game 55-17. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 61-38.
After getting to 5-3 and winning three straight games, the Hokies blew a 21-3 lead to Syracuse in the third quarter and then could not move the ball in a loss to to Clemson.
If Virginia Tech loses to Duke and Virginia loses to SMU on Saturday, then this rivalry game will be for a bowl bid. The Hokies have been one of the more disappointing, if not the most disappointing team in the ACC this season and missing a bowl game would be a disaster considering the expectations that this program had at the beginning of the year. Virginia has looked like an improved team at times this year under Tony Elliott, but they also have some lopsided losses.
First things first for Virginia Tech though, they have to find a way to beat Duke and clinch a bowl spot for the second straight season under Pry.
Duke and Virginia Tech played each other each year when they ACC had divisions, but they did not face each other last season. The last meeting between these two teams was in 2022, where the Blue Devils won 24-7. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs 19-11 and have won 5 out of the last 7 against Duke.
Duke has been one of the best stories in the ACC this season. There were not high expectations for Manny Diaz in his first season in Durham, but he has Duke at 7-3, he led Duke to its first-ever win over Florida State, and has beaten both North Carolina and NC State. He has a chance to get Duke a 10-win season if they defeat Virginia Tech this Saturday and then Wake Forest to end the season and then win their bowl game.
