College Football Bowl Projections: Where is Virginia Tech Projected to Play After Week Twelve?

The Hokies had a bye in week twelve.

Nov 9, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) looks to pass the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Granted the Hokies were on a bye week, but another week has gone to the wayside and Virginia Tech is still not bowl eligible. They’ll have two chances to get to six wins by the end of the season with matchups against Duke and Virginia. The Hokies are still nationally regarded as a sure bowl team, but the margin for error is getting smaller and smaller for Brent Pry and the Hokies.

ESPN- Kyle Bonagura

After the Hokies bye week in week twelve, Kyle Bonagura switched up his bowl projections for Virginia Tech after predicting them to land in the Union Home Mortage Gasparilla Bowl against West Virginia last week.

This week, he still has the Hokies facing off against a Big 12 opponent, but this time setting up a matchup against Cincinnati in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. That game will be played on January 3rd in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

ESPN- Mark Schlabach

As usual, Mark Schlabach went a different direction than his counterpart at ESPN. This week, Schlabach projected that the Hokies will face off against Arkansas in the Birmingham Bowl.

Arkansas was a team that seemed like it could have an outside run at the College Football Playoff earlier in the year, but the Razorbacks now stand at just 5-5, the exact record Virginia Tech also holds. This matchup could be a big “prove it” game for Brent Pry as the Hokies would travel to SEC country to take on a strong Arkansas team that beat Tennessee earlier in the season.

247Sports- Brad Crawford

Crawford of 247Sports matched the Hokies up against a group-of-five Playoff contender in his latest bowl projections.

His projections landed the Hokies in the Fenway Bowl against Tulane, a team which could legitimately sneak their way into the College Football Playoff. Tulane just beat Navy 35-0, and seeing a rematch between an impressive Tulane team and a very strong Virginia Tech team could be a very interesting bowl game.

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

