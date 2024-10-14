Virginia Tech Football: Kickoff Time Announced For Week Nine Matchup vs Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech's main focus this week is going to be on the Thursday night matchup against Boston College, but their Oct. 26th game against Georgia Tech just got a kickoff time.
Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech will kickoff at Noon on the ACC Network.
These two teams did not play last season, but they are plenty familiar with each other from their days in the ACC Coastal division. These two teams played every year between 2004 and 2019 (did not play in the 2020 COVID season) and the Hokies currently lead the all-time series 11-8. An interesting stat in this series is that Georgia Tech has won the last four matchups in Blacksburg (2022, 2018, 2016, and 2014) and the Hokies have not beaten Georgia Tech at home since 2012.
In their last meeting, it was the first season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry and Brent Key was still just the interim head coach for the Yellow Jackets. It was a close back and forth game, but true freshman quarterback Zach Pyron won his first ever start and beat Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 28-27.
Virginia Tech was off this past Saturday but they are gearing up for a Thursday night showdown with 4-2 Boston College, who was also off yesterday. The last time that we saw both teams, Virginia Tech was beating Stanford on the road 31-7 while Boston College was blowing a late lead vs Virginia. Virginia Tech has won the last two matchups against their old Big East opponent, but Thursday could prove to be a challenge.
In terms of opening betting odds, Virginia Tech has opened as a 7.0 point favorite against the Eagles at Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is set at 48.5.
While the Hokies are just 3-3, they are not out of the ACC race just yet and they need to win out from this point forward. It might not be likely, but it is not impossible either.