Virginia Tech Football: Mutual Interest Between Youngstown State Transfer Justus Reed and The Hokies

Virginia Tech football just concluded a very busy first week of February, as the coaching staff put the finishing touches on the 2020 recruiting class.

Although National Signing Day has come and gone, Justin Fuente and company still appear to be looking for contributors for next year's roster.

Perhaps even some who could make an immediate impact.

On Wednesday afternoon, Youngstown State defensive end Justus Reed announced that he was entering the transfer portal on his official Twitter page.

Once the news broke that Reed was exploring his options in the portal, coaches from several schools followed him on social media, including several defensive assistants from Virginia Tech.

When reached for comment on Friday, Reed told Sports Illustrated, "I haven't set up a visit or anything yet, but I have been in contact with everybody on the (VT) staff. Both they and myself are definitely interested."

Despite missing the 2018 season due to injury, he is coming off the most successful season of his collegiate career in 2019. Reed was voted as a first-team all-conference performer in the Missouri Valley, after finishing tied for the conference lead with 13 sacks.

Reed, a 6'3" 240 lbs. pass rusher, is a graduate transfer who would be eligible immediately.