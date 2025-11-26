Virginia Tech Football Players Shed Light on the 2025 Commonwealth Clash
It is no secret that this contest is the most anticipated battle on both the Hokies and Cavaliers' schedules each season as both sides look for Commonwealth glory.
After Tech's 34-14 loss in Tallahassee against the Seminoles, the final nail was driven into the coffin for the Hokies' bowl hopes; with the defeat, they would now be missing their third bowl game in the last six years.
The roles have seemingly been reversed in this iteration of the Clash. Viginia controlling its own destiny, looking to make it back to its second ACC Championship game. The Cavaliers' only conference title contest came in 2019, when they lost to Clemson.
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott has propelled the Cavaliers into this position, and he hasn't done it alone. Elliott recruited an excellent backfield duo during the transfer portal windows.
Former TCU and North Texas gunslinger Chandler Morris left the Mean Green, ready for more P4-level action alongside J'Mari Taylor, a four-year FCS veteran who started his career with North Carolina Central University as a walk-on, eventually rushing for 1,882 over his tenure with the Eagles. Taylor, in his first year, is currently leading the ACC in rushing yards with 917.
The similarities seem scary if you are a superstitious Hokies fan. How did Virginia clinch their only ACC championship game appearance? A 39-30 victory over Tech in Charlottesville on November 29.
Saturday's matchup in Charlottesville happens to land on November 29, setting the stage for the Wahoos to repeat history. Six years ago, however, the Clash had insurmountable stakes, with either Tech or Virginia claiming their title spot with a victory.
With Taylor and Morris leading the Wahoos to one of their best offensive campaigns ever, the Hokies will turn to their defense to shut down this game.
Two Tech defenders, Tyson Flowers and Kelvin Gilliam Jr., took a step deeper into what the Clash means as a player, getting two different perspectives. Flowers transferred from Rice after the 2024 season; Gilliam Jr., from Oklahoma after 2023.
"I just transferred here in January, and so that was one thing that was made very clear, was this UVa rivalry," said Flowers. "I'm excited for this week, and especially with everything that has happened this year for this VT team, I think ending the year with a win on the road against UVa, I think that would send us out on the right note for sure. We're not going to have much of a postseason, let's try to take it away from everyone else."
Gilliam has a different feeling for this rivalry, having already logged minutes on the field firsthand against Virginia.
"The records don't matter between the white lines," Gilliam said. "I expect guys that have the same hate for them in their hearts like everybody else... I think there's no class, no nothing."
Gilliam, a Richmond native, ended by talking about his first memory of the Commonwealth Clash.
"It had to have been at UVa, it was the quarterback with the dreads [Bryce Perkins], that is the type of game, and I'm just excited to play this."
It marks a full-circle moment for Gilliam, as he watched Perkins deliver Tech its only Commonwealth Clash defeat since 2004. Perkins would go on to throw for 311 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Hokies. Six years later, Gilliam stands at the precipice of history, with a chance to shape that outcome to go Tech's way.
Can Tech extend its current four-game win streak over the 'Hoos, or will Virginia punch their conference title game ticket with a victory over its biggest rivals?
It will be primetime to decide on November 29, at 7:00 p.m. EST, with coverage available for the contest on ESPN.