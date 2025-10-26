Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 10
Texas A&M stormed into Baton Rouge and rode a dominant second half to a 49-25 blowout win against No. 20 LSU. Marcel Reed and the Aggies ran right over the Tigers for the statement victory of the day in college football.
Elsewhere, No. 4 Alabama stormed back to avoid an upset loss at South Carolina, No. 8 Ole Miss made a statement at Oklahoma, and No. 10 Vanderbilt continued its winning ways in a home slugfest against No. 15 Missouri.
The SEC led the Week 9 storylines, and several of the league's teams are found in this week's AP top 25 projection.
Projected AP Top 25 for Week 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 10: Home vs. Penn State
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 56-6 vs. UCLA
Week 10: Away at Maryland
3. Texas A&M Aggies: 8-0 (5-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 49-25 at No. 20 LSU
Week 10: Idle
4. Alabama Crimson Tide: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 29-22 at South Carolina
Week 10: Idle
5. Georgia Bulldogs: 6-1 (4-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 10: Neutral site vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
6. Ole Miss Rebels: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 34-26 at No. 13 Oklahoma
Week 10: Home vs. South Carolina
7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 8-0 (5-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 41-16 vs. Syracuse
Week 10: Away at NC State
8. Oregon Ducks: 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 21-7 vs. Wisconsin
Week 10: Idle
9. Vanderbilt Commodores: 7-1 (3-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 17-10 vs. No. 15 Missouri
Week 10: Away at Texas
10. Miami Hurricanes: 6-1 (2-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 42-7 vs. Stanford
Week 10: Away at SMU
11. BYU Cougars: 8-0 (5-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 41-27 at Iowa State
Week 10: Idle
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 5-2
This Week: Idle
Week 10: Away at Boston College
13. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 42-0 vs. Oklahoma State
Week 10: Away at Kansas State
14. Virginia Cavaliers: 7-1 (4-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 17-16 (OT) at North Carolina
Week 10: Away at Cal
15. Tennessee Volunteers: 6-2 (3-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 56-34 at Kentucky
Week 10: Home vs. Oklahoma
16. Louisville Cardinals: 6-1 (3-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 38-24 vs. Boston College
Week 10: Away at Virginia Tech
17. Cincinnati Bearcats: 7-1 (5-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 41-20 vs. Baylor
Week 10: Away at Utah
18. Oklahoma Sooners: 6-2 (2-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 34-26 vs. No. 8 Ole Miss
Week 10: Away at Tennessee
19. Missouri Tigers: 6-2 (2-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 17-10 at No. 10 Vanderbilt
Week 10: Idle
20. Texas Longhorns: 6-2 (3-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 45-38 (OT) at Mississippi State
Week 10: Home vs. Vanderbilt
21. Michigan Wolverines: 6-2 (4-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 31-20 at Michigan State
Week 10: Home vs. Purdue
22. Houston Cougars: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 24-16 at No. 24 Arizona State
Week 10: Home vs. West Virginia
23. Memphis Tigers: 7-1 (3-1 American)
This Week: Won 34-31 vs. No. 18 South Florida
Week 10: Away at Rice
24. Utah Utes: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)
This Week: LATE vs. Colorado
Week 10: Home vs. Cincinnati
25. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 28-21 vs. Northwestern
Week 10: Home vs. USC
Dropped From Rankings: No. 18 South Florida, No. 20 LSU, No. 23 Illinois, No. 24 Arizona State
Others Considered: USC, Tulane, Navy, San Diego State
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.