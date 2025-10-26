SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 10

Texas A&M made an emphatic statement in Death Valley.

Mike McDaniel

Texas A&M made an emphatic statement on the road in Baton Rouge behind quarterback Marcel Reed.
Texas A&M made an emphatic statement on the road in Baton Rouge behind quarterback Marcel Reed. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M stormed into Baton Rouge and rode a dominant second half to a 49-25 blowout win against No. 20 LSU. Marcel Reed and the Aggies ran right over the Tigers for the statement victory of the day in college football.

Elsewhere, No. 4 Alabama stormed back to avoid an upset loss at South Carolina, No. 8 Ole Miss made a statement at Oklahoma, and No. 10 Vanderbilt continued its winning ways in a home slugfest against No. 15 Missouri.

The SEC led the Week 9 storylines, and several of the league's teams are found in this week's AP top 25 projection.

Projected AP Top 25 for Week 10

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 10: Home vs. Penn State

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 56-6 vs. UCLA

Week 10: Away at Maryland

3. Texas A&M Aggies: 8-0 (5-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 49-25 at No. 20 LSU

Week 10: Idle

4. Alabama Crimson Tide: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 29-22 at South Carolina

Week 10: Idle

5. Georgia Bulldogs: 6-1 (4-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 10: Neutral site vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

6. Ole Miss Rebels: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 34-26 at No. 13 Oklahoma

Week 10: Home vs. South Carolina

7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 8-0 (5-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 41-16 vs. Syracuse

Week 10: Away at NC State

8. Oregon Ducks: 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 21-7 vs. Wisconsin

Week 10: Idle

9. Vanderbilt Commodores: 7-1 (3-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 17-10 vs. No. 15 Missouri

Week 10: Away at Texas

10. Miami Hurricanes: 6-1 (2-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 42-7 vs. Stanford

Week 10: Away at SMU

11. BYU Cougars: 8-0 (5-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 41-27 at Iowa State

Week 10: Idle

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 5-2

This Week: Idle

Week 10: Away at Boston College

13. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 42-0 vs. Oklahoma State

Week 10: Away at Kansas State

14. Virginia Cavaliers: 7-1 (4-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 17-16 (OT) at North Carolina

Week 10: Away at Cal

15. Tennessee Volunteers: 6-2 (3-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 56-34 at Kentucky

Week 10: Home vs. Oklahoma

16. Louisville Cardinals: 6-1 (3-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 38-24 vs. Boston College

Week 10: Away at Virginia Tech

17. Cincinnati Bearcats: 7-1 (5-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 41-20 vs. Baylor

Week 10: Away at Utah

18. Oklahoma Sooners: 6-2 (2-2 SEC)

This Week: Lost 34-26 vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

Week 10: Away at Tennessee

19. Missouri Tigers: 6-2 (2-2 SEC)

This Week: Lost 17-10 at No. 10 Vanderbilt

Week 10: Idle

20. Texas Longhorns: 6-2 (3-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 45-38 (OT) at Mississippi State

Week 10: Home vs. Vanderbilt

21. Michigan Wolverines: 6-2 (4-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 31-20 at Michigan State

Week 10: Home vs. Purdue

22. Houston Cougars: 7-1 (4-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 24-16 at No. 24 Arizona State

Week 10: Home vs. West Virginia

23. Memphis Tigers: 7-1 (3-1 American)

This Week: Won 34-31 vs. No. 18 South Florida

Week 10: Away at Rice

24. Utah Utes: 5-2 (2-2 Big 12)

This Week: LATE vs. Colorado

Week 10: Home vs. Cincinnati

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 28-21 vs. Northwestern

Week 10: Home vs. USC

Dropped From Rankings: No. 18 South Florida, No. 20 LSU, No. 23 Illinois, No. 24 Arizona State

Others Considered: USC, Tulane, Navy, San Diego State

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football