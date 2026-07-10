Virginia Tech Football's Betting A Lot Here On Its Coaching Hire

Virginia Tech football, perhaps, is on course for something exceeding the threads that have defined its last few seasons: mediocrity. Such is the life of college football nowadays: One amazing hire can send your football program into the stratosphere, while a substandard one can crater it.

That's the reality of the sport in the transfer portal and NIL era, where head coaches are expected to rebuild rosters almost overnight.

That's at the very least what Virginia Tech is betting on with James Franklin. Franklin arrives in Blacksburg after more than 11 seasons at Penn State, where he compiled a 104-45 overall record, won multiple New Year's Six bowls, and consistently kept the Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff conversation. Across stops at Vanderbilt and Penn State, Franklin owns a career record of 128-60, making him one of the most accomplished coaches Virginia Tech has hired in the modern era.

Franklin's team is almost certainly set to exceed its win total from 2025. After all, the Hokies' 2025 season was an aberration — its 0-3 start was the first such occurrence since 1987, and its 3-9 final record was the worst by winning percentage since 1992.

Franklin arrives in Blacksburg after more than 11 seasons at Penn State, where he compiled a 104-45 overall record, won multiple New Year's Six bowls, and consistently kept the Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff conversation. Across stops at Vanderbilt and Penn State, Franklin owns a career record of 128-60, making him one of the most accomplished coaches Virginia Tech has hired in the modern era.

Simply from a baseline standpoint, the Hokies should improve.

Virginia Tech's 2025 campaign represented one of the lowest points in program history. Franklin inherits a roster with considerably more talent than that record suggests, and his history of establishing organized, disciplined football programs should immediately raise Virginia Tech's floor.

Franklin has won everywhere he's coached. He transformed Vanderbilt from one of the SEC's perennial cellar dwellers into a program capable of consecutive nine-win seasons before elevating Penn State into one of the Big Ten's most consistent contenders. While national championships ultimately eluded him in Happy Valley, sustained success never did.

Still, Virginia Tech is making a significant financial commitment. The Hokies are set to pay Franklin more than $41 million over the next five seasons, a figure that reflects not only the university's confidence in him but also its urgency to return to national relevance.

Franklin's tenure at Penn State was undeniably successful, but it wasn't without criticism. His 4-21 record against AP Top 10 opponents became a frequent talking point, particularly as Penn State repeatedly found itself unable to clear the final hurdle against college football's elite. While Virginia Tech hasn't consistently occupied that tier since the height of the Frank Beamer era, those expectations could eventually return if Franklin successfully rebuilds the program.

Virginia Tech's season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, when the Hokies host VMI at Lane Stadium. it will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 1984 season and the beginning of one of the most consequential eras in recent Virginia Tech football history.