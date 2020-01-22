AllHokies
Virginia Tech Football 2020-21 Schedule: Game Predictions, Analysis And Preview

Sean Labar

The Virginia Tech football schedule is official for the 20-21 season and upon first glance, it's clear Justin Fuente and the Hokies have a chance to make a signifcant push forward as a program. 

The Virginia Tech football 2020 schedule is official 

September 5 vs. Liberty 

Liberty has become a mainstay on Virginia Tech's early schedule and the Hokies have taken care of business as they should. It's fair to note Liberty is ascending as a program with former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze at the helm, but Fuente and Co. should have no problem winning in a convincing fashion in the season opener. Lane Stadium sure to be jumping more than usual with the excitement surrounding a new year. 

Prediction: Virginia Tech 35, Liberty 14

September 12 vs. Penn State

This is the game of the year and it isn't even close. It's the first meeting between Virginia Tech and Penn State and will be followed with the Hokies traveling to State College in 2025. The Nittany Lions will likely enter the contest as the clear favorite, but it's tough to see VT, with an obvious home field advantage and a roster returning nearly every starter as a significant underdog. It wouldn't be a shock to see Virginia Tech topple Penn State  -- which would be a massive September victory considering James Franklin's group will almost certainly be ranked -- but the Nittany Lions should leave Blacksburg victorious. 

Prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Penn State, 31

After the home stand vs. Penn State, the Hokies have a chance to improve to 4-1 and it shouldn't be a difficult task. 

September 19 @ Middle Tennessee State 

Fuente won't view any contest as a cakewalk -- and will surely point to the early blunders, close calls and the home embarassment against Duke -- as learning points. That said? Virginia Tech turned a corner after the loss to the Blue Devils  and it would be stunning to see next year's squad regress. Middle Tennessee is coming off a 4-8 record in C-USA and Virginia Tech should take care of the road trip without any major hiccups. 

Prediction: Virginia Tech 42, Middle Tennessee State 10

September 26 vs. North Alabama

North Alabama is coming off a 4-7 finish competing in the FCS Big South Conference. Again, Fuente won't take any opponent lightly, but it would be a tall order for North Alabama to come into Lane Stadium and pull off the upset. The Hokies' talent in any season -- but especially next season -- will make this a near impossible task for the Lions. 

Prediction: Virginia Tech 52, North Alabama 14

hooker td
Virginia Tech football QB Hendon Hooker vs. Georgia Tech in 2019

Oct. 3 vs. Georgia Tech 

Georgia Tech will enter the 2020 season in the second year of a rebuild -- and while it appears the Yellow Jackets will continue to improve and eventually get back to becoming a true contender in the ACC -- it's hard to see it all coming together by the time they enter Lane Stadium next October. Virginia Tech mauled GT, on the Jackets' home turf in an impressive 52-0 shutout in 2019. Both squads were young, so many of the same players will be lacing up again in 2020. Georgia Tech may keep it closer, but the end result should tilt toward the Hokies. 

Prediction: Virginia Tech 38, Georgia Tech 17

Oct. 10 @ North Carolina 

Behind Penn State, this will be one of the marquee games of the year. We all remember the 6-OT thriller between the two young ACC Coastal teams a season ago. Virginia Tech and North Carolina should be the two favorites to claim the ACC Coastal crown next season and the Tar Heels will continue to ascend with Mack Brown at the helm and QB Sam Howell under center. This one could go either way, but after a favorable stretch for VT, the Hokies will be due for a close road loss. 

Prediction: Virginia Tech 21, UNC 24

Make sure to check out Sports Illustrated's AllHokies page in the next day or two to see our predictions & breakdown of the second-half of Virginia Tech's schedule next season. 

