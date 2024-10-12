Virginia Tech Football Sells Out Entire Home Schedule
Lane Stadium has had one of the best stadium atmospheres since the turn of the century, but the Virginia Tech home schedule has not been sold out since 2012, when Logan Thomas was playing at quarterback.
Earlier this week, Virginia Tech Football announced that Virginia Tech had broken that cold streak.
Every single home game has been sold out, after the Hokies sold out against Boston College, Georgia Tech, Clemson, and Virginia.
The atmosphere this year has been much better than previous years and the Hokies only have one loss at home this year.
Virginia Tech is on a bye this week, but will have a chance to prove themselves against Boston College next week on a Thursday.
After placing Lane Stadium as the 15th best stadium in college football, here's what ESPN had to say:
"'Enter Sandman' has become an iconic part of Virginia Tech football, and it is hard to believe this tradition is only 25 years old. The song itself, by Metallica, has been played before the football team enters Lane Stadium since 2000, and it all started to help christen the first videoboard in the stadium. Fun fact: "Enter Sandman" was chosen over "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses and "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project, which is the Chicago Bulls' iconic entrance song.
The tradition of the crowd jumping up and down as the song plays began Dec. 1, 2001 -- when a band member started to jump and others followed. The cue is easy enough. The beginning instrumentals to the song start playing, signaling the time is near. A pregame highlight video plays, the players gather in the tunnel, and then whoosh, the team runs onto the field after touching the Hokie stone as the song lyrics start playing. The crowd screams, 'Exit light! Enter night! Take my hand! We're off to never-never land!'"