Virginia Tech Football Snubbed in Initial AP Top 25 Poll Release
The AP Top 25 Poll has always been the pinnacle of excellence in college football, a collection of voters who vow to include the best teams in the country. A list full of controversial decisions, teams that should’ve been included, and teams that shouldn’t have. This year’s poll didn’t seem as absolute as last year. Similar to the ACC, there’s a debate for who the top team is, and there was really no consensus answer.
Georgia was atop the US LBM Coaches Poll which was released earlier in the week, followed closely by Ohio State. Some notable teams left off that list were Washington, Louisville, and Virginia Tech. The Hokies were generally considered to be a complete snub, as they return the most production in the country, added even more in the transfer portal, and conveniently have one of the easiest schedules in the ACC.
The Hokies were voted 27th with 77 votes
Also, due to the ease of the schedule, Virginia Tech could easily find themselves ranked much higher in the later bits of the season. Listen to Virginia Tech’s first nine games of the season: Vanderbilt, Marshall, Old Dominion, Rutgers, Miami, Stanford, Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Syracuse. It’s not unrealistic to think that the Hokies could be undefeated after this stretch, with some quality wins against Rutgers, Miami, and Syracuse. It’s the perfect mix of games and probably the reason so many analysts look at Virginia Tech as one of the dark horse candidates in college football.
It’s not the schedule alone that makes me say this either, just look at the talent all around the board in Blacksburg. On both sides of the ball you have players who could be atop their position. Starting on the defensive side, the Hokies hail a cornerback duo who was already considered one of the best in the ACC—who returns for another year. At linebacker you bring in All-Conference mike linebacker Sam Brumfield, to go alongside Keli Lawson, who was an All-ACC Honorable Mention during his sophomore year. The defensive line is ridiculous. Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Cole Nelson off the edge, helped by double-team target Aeneas Peebles in the middle. Whoever comes in for Aeneas is great too, there’s probably six starting level defensive tackles on this team.
The offense is amazing as well. The most underrated offensive line in the ACC, which includes Braelin Moore, Kaden Moore, and Parker Clements. Kyron Drones returns at quarterback looking to have his first full year at the helm. The skill players look great as well, as Virginia Tech has one of the deepest wide receiver rooms. Da’Quan Felton, Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane, Stephen Gosnell, Ayden Greene, and the list goes on. Bhayshul Tuten and Malachi Thomas bring so much to the run game, and it seems like there’s not a lot defenses can do to stop the Hokies.
Virginia Tech found themselves ranked behind ACC teams such as, Florida State (10), Clemson (14), Miami (19), NC State (24), and Louisville was the only team who received more votes than Va Tech but didn’t land on the list.
Although I think Virginia Tech should’ve made the list, maybe voters want to see the team in action first, and will swiftly move the Hokies up once that happens. By the end of the season, the Hokies could be much higher on this list, it’s all a matter of time—and a matter of if they can beat the Hurricanes.