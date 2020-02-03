Virginia Tech Football: Social Media Reaction to Kendall Fuller's Super Bowl Clinching Interception

Former Virginia Tech defensive back Kendall Fuller represented Hokie Nation on sports' biggest stage on Sunday night, starting at cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Fuller played a substantial role in the victory, recording four tackles, two passes defended, and the game-clinching interception on the game's final drive. With the 'Niners trailing 31-20 late in the 4th quarter, Fuller elevated in the middle of the field and pulled down a jump-ball interception in acrobatic fashion.

The game was certainly in hand late in the 4th with the 49ers trailing by two scores, but Fuller's pick was the cherry-on-top of the dominating 4th quarter by the Chiefs. Fuller's interception sealed the franchise's first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Fuller's former Virginia Tech teammates and coaches could not have been happier for him and his moment in the spotlight in Miami.

Congratulations to Kendall Fuller. Always a Hokie, and now a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.