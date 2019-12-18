There have been several notable shakeups on Justin Fuente's Virginia Tech coaching staff over the last week... and the Hokies' brass isn't done yet. After speaking to a souce close to Virginia Tech football for the last week, Sports lllustrated now has a few pieces of information to provide more clarity on the wave of coaching changes in Blacksburg.

Below are excerpts from several conversations between myself (on behalf of Sports Illustrated Hokies Maven) and a source inside the day-to-day operations of the Virginia Tech football program.

None of this information is groundbreaking, but it certainly gives Virginia Tech football fans a rare view into the behind-the-scenes process involved with the recent wave of coaching moves under the guidence of Fuente.

SI Hokies Maven: The announcement of Justin Hamilton as defensive coordinator felt sudden, with names like Barry Odom dominating headlines. Was Odom ever given serious consideration?

VT football source: Barry Odom was always going to seek out another head coaching gig and exhaust those opportunities before considering a DC job. Who knows how long that process was going to take to play out.

NOTE: While this particular source didn’t confirm either way, Sports Illustrated spoke to two other sources familiar with Barry Odom’s interview process that confirmed there were at least informal conversations with Fuente, which makes sense considering the obvious ties between the two coaches.

SI Hokies Maven: There were a lot of rumors about former Hokies’ assistant Torrian Gray as a candiate. Was he ever truly considered?

VT football source: Torrian Gray was never really in play, either to the best of my knowledge. He’s certainly in good standing around here, but not sure that was going to be a fit or if he wanted to leave a good gig at Florida.

New Virginia Tech Football Defensive Coordiator Justin Hamilton

SI Hokies Maven: So if those two candiates were never considered serious replacements for Bud Foster, was Justin Hamilton always the leading contender?

VT football source: Hamilton was always Fuente’s top candiate for the defensive coordinator job, those decisions are always made by the head coach. Certainly Whit gave his endorsement, but really the Hamilton hire was about Coach Fuente’s comfort level, a ringing endorsement from Bud Foster and the fact that we are still going to put other pieces in place on the defensive side of the ball

SI Hokies Maven: Obviously we now know the additions of Darryl Tapp (defensive assistant) and Tracy Claeys (linebackers coach), but are there more significant staff chaanges coming to round out Hamilton’s staff?

VT football source: The coaching staff isn’t finalized. We hopefully got a defensive line coach identified but we’ll work through the normal process and there’s no timetable on that being finalized. As Coach Fuente has mentioned, the composition of the coaching staff has a number of components— fit with other staff members, on-field ability, game planning, recruiting etc. Just like the roster, the coaching staff has to compliment eachother — different strengths from different folks — the compilation of the parts has to be more important than the indivudal pieces. The Hamilton promotion is the first piece of the puzzle that will make more sense once the rest of the defensive staff is finalized.

SI Hokies Maven: With a young, talented defense that is beginning to make major strides, does the team’s comfort level with Hamilton have a significant benefit over an outside hire?

VT football source: Hamilton has a lot of respect in the VT locker room … During the fall, several players mentioned publicly that Hamilton is a guy they look to for advice and counsel as a guy who has been in their shoes, most notably Devon Hunter.

Former Virginia Tech football defensive line coach Charley Wiles

SI Hokies Maven: Charley Wiles’ sudden departure certainly gained a lot of attention. Can you share anything further on that move or the departures of Zohn Burden (running backs coach) and Brian Mitchell (defensive backs coach)?

VT football source: Hopefully folks will see we tried to show Coach Wiles as much respect for his tenure and accomplishments as possible. Burden and Mitchell didn’t get that. There were other ways behind-the-scenes we tried to take care of Charley and there’s really not much else to add. 24 years in the same spot is pretty rare in the coaching business.