Virginia Tech Football: SP+ Predicts Final Score of Matchup vs Boston College
After a Saturday off, Virginia Tech is back in action this Saturday against old Big East rival Boston College. These two teams have continued their rivalry even after leaving the Big East and the latest matchup features two teams trying to gain momentum.
When the lines were released on Sunday, Virginia Tech opened as a touchdown favorite vs the Eagles. While Bill Connelly's SP+ does not not have the Hokies winning by a touchdown, he does have Virginia Tech getting the win, projecting them to win by a score of 28-23 and giving them a 63% chance to win.
What exactly is SP+? Here is how Connelly explains it himself:
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
Virginia Tech is no stranger to playing on Thursday night football and that is something that head coach Brent Pry talked about this week:
"Good to see everybody; it's been a little bit. I'm excited to be back in Lane Stadium. It's been nearly a month, I believe. Thursday night, a sold-out crowd, ESPN national television, Orange Effect—there's a lot to be excited about. Great opponent in BC, highly regarded head coach, a lot to be excited about for Thursday. You know, ESPN Thursday Night Football and Virginia Tech go hand in hand. Back when I was a young coach, watching the Hokies on Thursday night was one of my favorite things to do. Our guys are excited, our coaches are excited. I'm appreciative of our fan base; we've sold out every home game this season, which I don't think has been done in quite some time. Everybody's fired up. It's been a good week of practice. Again, a little bit of a different week as far as scheduling and things like that, but our 37th appearance on ESPN Thursday Night Football speaks volumes. This series is tied three to three on Thursday night against Boston College, so it's a rubber match. We want to get on top of this thing."