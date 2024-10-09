Virginia Tech Football: Standout Stats Midway Through The Season
Blacksburg, Vir. — Antwaun Powell-Ryland has helped the Virginia Tech pass rush be one of the best in the nation. The Hokies have gotten to the quarterback at a higher rate than any other team in the ACC, but the offense has been solid too.
Here are the Hokies’ standout stats as a team and individually.
Team Stats
1. Sack Percentage - 11.49%
The Hokies have gotten to the quarterback at an otherworldly rate. On the surface, it looks like Antwaun Powell-Ryland has been carrying this defensive line, but that’s not true. Powell-Ryland is an All-ACC First Team level player, but the additions of Kelvin Gilliam and Aeneas Peebles to the pass rush have completely revamped the defensive line.
Peebles has three sacks, Caleb Woodson has two, Wilfred Pene has one and a half, and Josh Fuga, James Jennette, Mose Phillips, Kelvin Gilliam, Kaleb Spencer, and Malachi Madison have all recorded one sack.
Getting to the quarterback has been crucial for the Hokies in wins, and even in games similar to the one against Miami, where getting to Heisman-candidate Cam Ward helped Virginia Tech stay in the game.
2. Rushing Yards Per Game - 182.8
Bhayshul Tuten has lead the way on the ground, becoming the powerhouse back for the Tyler Bowen-led offense.
The Virginia Tech offensive line has helped too, helping run blocking the entire season, and leading the way for backup running backs like Malachi Thomas or P.J. Prioleau to succeed in the backfield. Not even to mention that Kyron Drones has been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.
The run game is the cornerstone of the Virginia Tech offense, and look for Tyler Bowen to involve Jaylin Lane and Takye Heath in the run game down the stretch.
Individual Stats
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Sacks - 7
Powell-Ryland has been unstoppable, he is second in the ACC in sacks, and he lead the nation in sacks just the week prior. He’s been one of the best pass rushers in the ACC, and has helped the defense become one of the scariest to play in the Conference.
Kyron Drones, Rushing Yards - 278
Drones leads all ACC quarterbacks in rushing yards, ahead of Eli Holstein and Kevin Jennings. He scrambles out of the pocket well, and he can run like a running back when he tucks the ball.