Virginia Tech Football: Three Breakout Stars To Watch Out For This Season For the Hokies
Each year, certain Hokies become fan favorites. Two years ago, it was Mansoor Delane. Last year, Dorian Strong and Bhayshul Tuten took charge. For year three in the Brent Pry era, there are new names to watch.
Former All-Conference USA second-team member Sam Brumfield jumps to the top of the list. The Middle Tennessee State and JUCO alum brings a wealth of experience to a team that struggled with linebackers last year. Brumfield recorded 81 tackles for the Blue Raiders and will lead a core in need of his intellect and hard hits.
Redshirt sophomore Benji Gosnell, the brother of fellow Hokie Stephen Gosnell, is another promising prospect. The former four-star recruit has impressed despite sitting out his freshman year due to injury. Gosnell’s 6-foot-5 frame makes him a threat in both blocking and receiving, with 12 receptions already to his name.
Ayden Greene is the riskiest pick on this list, but his exceptional athleticism could spark some big plays this season. Greene, from Tennessee, was a consensus top-25 player in the state and briefly caught the eye of Hokie fans last season with 12 catches. However, his path to more playing time may be challenging due to a steep depth chart behind players like Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane.
Another guy to watch out for is going to be Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles.
Peebles is hoping to further improve Virginia Tech's defense and 247Sports analyst Chris Hummer recently wrote that Peebles is one of the transfer additions that could swing the College Football Playoff Race:
"Virginia Tech returns more production than any team in the Power Four, so there weren't a ton of holes for the Hokies to fill. But defensive tackle was inarguably the biggest need. Virginia Tech couldn't have addressed it much better. Peebles was a force for the Blue Devils last season, finishing the year with 43 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 5 sacks.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Peebles can play multiple positions across a defensive front and generates a ton of pressure for someone his size. He should be a spark for a top-30 unit from last season that returns almost everyone."