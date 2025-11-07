Virginia Tech Football: Three Freshman to Watch in the Final Three Games of the Season
The 2025 season hasn't gone the way the Hokies wanted.
While change is necessary, this year it seemed overwhelming. Every distraction was present for Virginia Tech after the firing of Brent Pry. They've carried on, however, and in turn have looked to younger players for a spark.
The Hokies have already seen some strong production from their true freshman. Here are three names to watch going into the Hokies' final stretch of the season.
Noah Chambers - LB
The freshman to watch from this year's group is Noah Chambers. The linebacker group was always going to be a rotational unit. The impact Chambers has made amongst an experienced group has been a pleasant surprise, however.
Kaleb Spencer, Caleb Woodson, and Jaden Keller were all among the team's leading tacklers in 2024. That returning production was expected to stand out this season and has. Chambers has been getting increasing snaps since his breakout against NC State. He finished with six tackles and a sack in the upset victory, putting his name on the map against one of the more explosive offenses in the ACC.
He went from filling in for injured players to carving a role in the defense. He rotates throughout the front seven and flashes his athleticism during blitzes. He's unlocked some successful counters for the Hokies against offenses that have punished other ACC foes. While he's not among the leading tacklers, Sam Siefkes deploys Chambers like he's a trick up his sleeve. He could begin to look like an ace when given more reps.
Jeffrey Overton - RB
Jeffrey Overton was deployed for the first time against Louisville after recovering from an injury that ended his senior year in high school early.
Overton was a four-star recruit in last year's class and was arguably the biggest get for the Hokies. His senior season was a dominant one, putting up over 1,500 rushing yards, 36 touchdowns and 425 receiving yards. He totalled over 8,000 rushing yards in his high school career and a state record 134 touchdowns.
The Hokies have seen success from Terion Stewart and Marcellous Hawkins, so he won't be getting a workhorse role anytime soon. However, third-downs and passing downs open the running back room up more for Philip Montgomery. Overton has fresh legs and is hard to bring down in the open field. If he's given the opportunity, the Woodbridge product could pick up right where he left off in 2024.
Sheldon Robinson - DB
Another freshman breakout against NC State came from Sheldon Robinson. He's flown under the radar in comparrison to Chambers, despite both players getting their first start against Louisville.
Just like the linebacker corps, the secondary for Virginia Tech has been a mixed bag for the most part. Even when Pry was still at the helm, he emphasized the usage of freshmen to create competition for a relatively unknown unit. ECU transfer Isaiah Brown-Murray has been the highlight of the group, but even he rotates between the slot and boundary. Robinson's lanky build suggests he's favored in zone schemes.
However, he's shown versatility. He had six tackles and a TFL against NC State. Since then, he's slowly been piling up tackles with 16 on the year. He's behind Tyson Flowers and Isaiah Cash in the safety room, but he's looked better than some of the more experienced names in the group. The Hokies have nothing to lose, and with Robinson already getting his first start, the ball is in his court to continue capitalizing on the increased snaps.