Tracking Virginia Tech Football's Confirmed Returnees Entering 2026 Campaign

Though Virginia Tech football's 2026 campaign is far away, the Hokies still have an important piece of the puzzle to navigate in the interim. While several players will be

This list will be updated as more players affirm their intetions to return to Virginia Tech.

Happy New Year Hokie Nation ! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/X7OQLasBGI — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) January 1, 2026

Confirmed returnees:

No. 0 - Ayden Greene - Wide Receiver

No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety

No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback

No. 6 - Jordan Bass - Safety

No. 14 - Sheldon Robinson - Safety

No. 16 - Jeffrey Overton, Jr. - Running Back

No. 27 - Marcellous Hawkins - Running Back

No. 28 - Knahlij Harrell - Cornerback

No. 62 - Kyle Altuner - Center

No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Lineman

Our transfer portal tracker, which tracks every incoming and outgoing player, can be found here.

