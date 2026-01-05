Tracking Virginia Tech Football's Confirmed Returnees Entering 2026 Campaign
In this story:
Though Virginia Tech football's 2026 campaign is far away, the Hokies still have an important piece of the puzzle to navigate in the interim. While several players will be
This list will be updated as more players affirm their intetions to return to Virginia Tech.
Confirmed returnees:
- No. 0 - Ayden Greene - Wide Receiver
- No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety
- No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback
- No. 6 - Jordan Bass - Safety
- No. 14 - Sheldon Robinson - Safety
- No. 16 - Jeffrey Overton, Jr. - Running Back
- No. 27 - Marcellous Hawkins - Running Back
- No. 28 - Knahlij Harrell - Cornerback
- No. 62 - Kyle Altuner - Center
- No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Lineman
Our transfer portal tracker, which tracks every incoming and outgoing player, can be found here.
