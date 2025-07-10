Virginia Tech Football: True Freshman Receiver Jayden Anderson Enters Transfer Portal
Green Run wide receiver Jayden Anderson will enter the transfer portal before playing a snap in maroon and orange, On3 reported Wednesday morning.
The Hokies will now have three players on their 2025 roster and three 2026 commits from Green Run. Word on cornerback Shawn Church's decision is to be heard, although there's interest from both sides for him to reunite alongside future Hokie Zaevion Cleveland.
A unanimous three-star, Anderson was expected to fill the slot receiver role in the future with the loss of Jaylin Lane to the Washington Commanders. He formed a strong connection with Keylen "Brodie" Adams, helping lead the Stallions to two VHSL Class 5 Region A championships. In his lone season as the team's top target, he led Hampton Roads with 1,286 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Here's what 247Sport's Andrew Ivins had to say about Anderson.
"Also competes in track and field. Posted a 6.67 in the 55-meter dash in December of 2023.
2023: Helped Green Run go 12-1 and make region finals of Virginia’s 5A playoffs. VHSL Class 5A All-State second-team selection on offense. Got snaps primarily at WR, but also worked as a wildcat QB. Caught 48 passes for 1,282 yards and 15 TD while totaling 317 yards and 3 TD on the ground. Also had a pair of KORTDs."
Anderson was ranked as one of the top receivers in the state among all major recruiting outlets. He received 15 offers, including those from Duke, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Miami. It's unknown what schools are currently involved in the win-win transfer process.
Virginia Tech will now have 12 wide receivers on its roster in 2025. Anderson was not expected to see consistent playing time within the next couple of seasons. With players like Donavon Greene, Cameron Seldon, Ayden Greene, Keylen Adams, and Tucker Holloway returning, there may have been worries about when Anderson would see the field.
Moves like this won't affect the current makeup of the team. However, when the next era of Hokies comes through, losing high-end talent within the state will come back to bite. Luckily, the Hokies had a good 2025 recruitment. This year's class of 2026 is overwhelmingly weak. Pry's next batch of Hokies are currently ranked last in the ACC and 82nd in the country. In comparison, 2025's class was ranked 44th overall and ninth in the conference.
Brent Pry has plenty of momentum to turn this future around. But with him already being on the hot seat as soon as next year, the Hokies will need gain momentum fast.