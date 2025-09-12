Virginia Tech Football vs. ODU: Three Old Dominion Players on Offense to Watch Tomorrow
Virginia Tech's defense will have its work cut out for it as it welcomes Old Dominion this Saturday. The Monarchs were able to put up a dominating 54 points in their victory against NC Central last week, showcasing a balanced attack through the air and on the ground.
Here are three players to watch on Old Dominion's offense this Saturday.
Quarterback Colton Joseph
Old Dominion's quarterback, Colton Joseph, is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in all of FBS. This season, he has already rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Joseph has run into trouble this season with turnovers. He has already thrown three interceptions this season, all of which came against Indiana.
In Old Dominion's 27-14 loss against No. 20 Indiana, Joseph was able to rush for 179 yards and two rushing touchdowns. On the first play of the game, Joseph took a read option play 75 yards for a touchdown.
The Hokies' defense did a good job containing dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers in their Week 1 loss to South Carolina. Sellers rushed for just 25 yards on 13 carries.
Keeping Joseph contained in the pocket and forcing him to win with his arm will be crucial if Virginia Tech wants to leave Lane Stadium with its first victory of the year.
Running back Trequan Jones
The junior running back for the Monarchs is coming off a monster game against NC Central last week. Jones rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries. To no surprise, he won the SunBelt Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
He is on the smaller side for running backs. Standing at 5-foot-9, 183 lbs., Jones relies on his speed and agility to move past defenders.
Jones spent the last two seasons at Georgia Military before transferring to Old Dominion. In those two years, he rushed for 1,071 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Virginia Tech's run defense collapsed in the second half last week against Vanderbilt. The Commodores rushed for 262 yards as a team. The leading rusher, Makhilyn Young, averaged almost 12 yards a carry.
Wide Reciever Ja'Cory Thomas
Old Dominion's leading receiver, Ja'Cory Thomas, is a name to keep an eye on for Saturday. The junior receiver from Walker, Louisiana, transferred to Old Dominion this offseason from Hutchinson Community College. There, he led Hutchinson to a 10-1 record and a JUCO National Championship.
He is coming off his best game so far at Old Dominion. Against NC Central, he caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Virginia Tech did a decent job against Vanderbilt's passing attack, holding them to 228 passing yards as a team. Quentin Reddish was even able to pick off Diego Pavia in the first quarter which led to a Hokies' touchdown.