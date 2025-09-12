Three Old Dominion Players on Offense to Watch Tomorrow Against Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech will need to be sharp on offense this Saturday against Old Dominion, because this Monarchs' defense has plenty of playmakers capable of throwing Kyron Drones and the rest of the offense off their game plan. From the defensive line to the secondary, Old Dominion is not short on players who can make a big play to cause turnovers and big losses.
Here are three defenders to keep an eye on this Saturday on Old Dominion's defense.
Linebacker Jeremy Mack Jr.
Senior linebacker Jeremy Mack Jr. is off to a really strong season so far for Old Dominion. He recorded a sack in both games against No. 20 Indiana and NC Central. He leads Old Dominion in sacks with two.
Mack spent his freshman season as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes. He had a very impressive freshman year, recording 33 solo tackles for Colorado. He then transferred to Old Dominion before the 2023 season and has been a Monarch since.
This season, he has recorded 11 total tackles, six of which were solo tackles. He also got a pass deflection in his last game against NC Central.
Defensive End Kris Trinidad
Kris Trinidad is a large, imposing presence on this Old Dominion defensive front. Standing at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, he uses his size and his agility to put pressure on the opposing team's quarterback.
Last season in 2024, Trinidad recorded 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, leading Old Dominion in both categories. Last year against Virginia Tech, he recorded five tackles. He received Third-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors last year.
Virginia Tech is going to need to keep an eye on Trinidad to keep Drones safe. Do not be surprised when Virginia Tech uses a running back or tight end to chip Trinidad before they run their route.
Safety Mario Easterly
Redshirt Junior Safety from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Mario Easterly, has been a tackling machine for Old Dominion's defense. In just two games, Easterly has recorded 20 total tackles, seven of them being solo. He leads Old Dominion in that category.
He made his presence known against Indiana, recording 13 total tackles, including a tackle for loss.
Easterly is one of Old Dominion's most versatile players. He is more than capable of rotating down towards the box if they need more help in the run game. Or he can lock down his opponent's best receiver or tight end downfield.
Drones is going to need to keep an eye out for wherever Easterly may be roaming because he is more than capable of playing anywhere on the field.