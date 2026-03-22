Evaluating Virginia Tech's 2026 Win Total Projection, Schedule, Roster Changes
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Virginia Tech is in the midst of its first spring practice under James Franklin and it is the most anticipates spring in quite some time in Blacksburg. The hire of Franklin was one of the splashiest of the offseason and there are expectations
Virginia Tech win total projection
Virginia Tech is among a number of teams with a win total of 6.5 at Fanduel Sportsbook. The ACC is a bit of a question mark heading into the season but when you look at the win totals, there are a lot of 6.5 and 7.5 numbers out there after Miami's 10.5 and SMU's 8.5.
Here is how Vegas sees the ACC heading into the season:
1. Miami: 10.5
2. SMU: 8.5
3. Clemson: 7.5
4. Louisville: 7.5
5. Pittsburgh: 7.5
6. Virginia: 7.5
7. Georgia Tech: 6.5
8. NC State: 6.5
9. Florida State: 6.5
10. California: 6.5
11. Virginia Tech: 6.5
10. Duke: 5.5
11. Wake Forest: 5.5
12. North Carolina: 4.5
13. Syracuse: 4.5
16. Stanford: 3.5
17. Boston College: 3.5
Virginia Tech's 2026 Schedule
Here is how Virginia Tech's opponents stack up in terms of projected win totals (excluding VMI and ODU)
Maryland- 4.5
Boston College- 3.5
Pittsburgh- 7.5
California- 7.5
Georgia Tech- 6.5
Clemson- 7.5
SMU- 8.5
Stanford- 3.5
Miami- 10.5
Virginia- 7.5
Virginia Tech does not have a super-easy schedule, especially on the back end of their schedule. A closing stretch of Clemson, SMU, Miami, and Virginia in four of their last five games is going to prove if the Hokies are worthy or not of going to Charlotte and competing for a conference championship.
Virginia Tech needs to get out to a hot start in September before the really tough stretch towards the back of their schedule hits.
Key Roster Moves
Departures: QB Kyron Drones, QB Pop Watson, WR Isaiah Spencer, WR Micah Matthews, LB Caleb Woodson, WR Cam Seldon, CB Dante Lovett, DB Christian Ellis, CB Caleb Brown
Key incoming transfers: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, QB Bryce Baker, RB Bill Davis, WR Que'Sean Brown, DE Javion Hilson, DE Samuel Okunlola, OT Justin Bell, TE Luke Reynolds, WR Jeff Exinor Jr, DL Eric Mensah
Key Returners: RB Marcellous Hawkins, RB Jeff Overton, WR Ayden Greene, TE Benji Gosnell, WR Takye Heath, CB Jojo Crim, DL Elhadj Fall, DL Kemari Copeland
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell