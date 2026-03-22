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Evaluating Virginia Tech's 2026 Win Total Projection, Schedule, Roster Changes

Virginia Tech has a brand new coaching staff, new roster, and expectations to compete in the ACC in year one of the James Franklin era
Jackson Caudell|
Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach James Franklin on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

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Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech is in the midst of its first spring practice under James Franklin and it is the most anticipates spring in quite some time in Blacksburg. The hire of Franklin was one of the splashiest of the offseason and there are expectations

Virginia Tech win total projection

Virginia Tech is among a number of teams with a win total of 6.5 at Fanduel Sportsbook. The ACC is a bit of a question mark heading into the season but when you look at the win totals, there are a lot of 6.5 and 7.5 numbers out there after Miami's 10.5 and SMU's 8.5.

Here is how Vegas sees the ACC heading into the season:

1. Miami: 10.5

2. SMU: 8.5

3. Clemson: 7.5

4. Louisville: 7.5

5. Pittsburgh: 7.5

6. Virginia: 7.5

7. Georgia Tech: 6.5

8. NC State: 6.5

9. Florida State: 6.5

10. California: 6.5

11. Virginia Tech: 6.5

10. Duke: 5.5

11. Wake Forest: 5.5

12. North Carolina: 4.5

13. Syracuse: 4.5

16. Stanford: 3.5

17. Boston College: 3.5

Virginia Tech's 2026 Schedule

Here is how Virginia Tech's opponents stack up in terms of projected win totals (excluding VMI and ODU)

Maryland- 4.5

Boston College- 3.5

Pittsburgh- 7.5

California- 7.5

Georgia Tech- 6.5

Clemson- 7.5

SMU- 8.5

Stanford- 3.5

Miami- 10.5

Virginia- 7.5

Virginia Tech does not have a super-easy schedule, especially on the back end of their schedule. A closing stretch of Clemson, SMU, Miami, and Virginia in four of their last five games is going to prove if the Hokies are worthy or not of going to Charlotte and competing for a conference championship.

Virginia Tech needs to get out to a hot start in September before the really tough stretch towards the back of their schedule hits.

Key Roster Moves

Ethan Grunkemeyer Penn Stat
Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) warms up before the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Departures: QB Kyron Drones, QB Pop Watson, WR Isaiah Spencer, WR Micah Matthews, LB Caleb Woodson, WR Cam Seldon, CB Dante Lovett, DB Christian Ellis, CB Caleb Brown

Key incoming transfers: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, QB Bryce Baker, RB Bill Davis, WR Que'Sean Brown, DE Javion Hilson, DE Samuel Okunlola, OT Justin Bell, TE Luke Reynolds, WR Jeff Exinor Jr, DL Eric Mensah

Key Returners: RB Marcellous Hawkins, RB Jeff Overton, WR Ayden Greene, TE Benji Gosnell, WR Takye Heath, CB Jojo Crim, DL Elhadj Fall, DL Kemari Copeland

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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