Virginia Tech Holds On Late, Survives NC State To Move To 2-3
Virginia Tech football captured its second straight victory Saturday evening, toppling the NC State Wolfpack, 23-21, to claim its ACC opener. The victory marked the Hokies' first one-score victory since Liberty in 2022, the final game of then-head coach Brent Pry's first season.
"Just couldn't be more proud of our players," said Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0 ACC) interim head coach Philip Montgomery. "Couldn't be more proud of our coaches in the midst of everything going on. These guys have just continued to work, continued to come to work every day, continued to grow as a football team. We played a complete game tonight.
"We played four quarters. We played complimentary football. All three phases contributed to the win. We had a bunch of young guys step up and make some incredible plays for us throughout the game. Some young freshman that came in and played extremely well. And so, guys are stepping up with their opportunities. They know that those are coming and they're still growing. They're still staying locked in."
After a painful trio of losses opened the campaign, the narrative was one that warranted a change at head whistle. In Pry's three games, Virginia Tech's defense yielded 113 games. In Montgomery's pair, that total is decreased to 27. Part of that total boils down to Montgomery's opening game being against an FCS squad in Wofford, but the interim head coach's tenure has lit a spark under the players.
The Hokies' first drive, starting at their own 21-yard line, showed glimpses of an effective passing attack with a 19-yard completion from Kyron Drones to Isaiah Spencer. However, the drive stalled at the VT 47-yard line, forcing a punt.
After a quick NC State three-and-out, Virginia Tech responded with a short, efficient drive starting at the NC State 40-yard line. Terion Stewart’s 14-yard rush was the highlight, setting up a 39-yard field goal by John Love, giving the Hokies a 3-0 lead with 8:51 left in the quarter.
The Wolfpack immediately answered with the most sustained drive of the half. Starting at their own 25-yard line, NC State marched down the field, converting four first downs, including key passes from CJ Bailey to Justin Joly and a 7-yard pass to Terrell Anderson. The 12-play, 75-yard drive culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bailey to Dante Daniels. The extra point gave NC State a 7-3 lead. The quarter ended with NC State dominating the time of possession 10:02 to 4:58.
The second quarter opened with NC State deep in Virginia Tech territory, but the Hokies’ defense held firm. NC State's drive stalled on a 4th-and-1 attempt at the VT 38-yard line, turning the ball over on downs. This was the turning point that sparked Virginia Tech's offense.
Virginia Tech capitalized immediately, launching a 10-play, 62-yard touchdown drive. The running game, dormant early on, exploded with Terion Stewart runs of 13 and 10 yards for consecutive first downs. Quarterback Kyron Drones then connected on a crucial 14-yard pass to Spencer on 3rd-and-6 to keep the drive alive. Drones later sealed the possession with a touchdown pass to Marcellous Hawkins from 11 yards out, putting the Hokies back on top 10-7 after the extra point.
NC State's next possession was a disaster, featuring two sacks of CJ Bailey by the Virginia Tech defense, resulting in a punt from their own 37-yard line. The Hokies then mounted a second long drive, beginning from their own eight-yard line. Drones demonstrated his dual-threat ability with a 9-yard rush for a first down, followed by a 22-yard strike to Cameron Seldon and a deep 36-yard completion to Ayden Greene that moved the ball to the NC State 18. The drive ended with John Love's 32-yard field goal, extending the Hokie lead to 13-7 with 2:26 remaining.
The Hokies closed out the half with a drive highlighted by a massive 25-yard rush by Marcellous Hawkins to reach the NC State 44. Despite a sack that backed them up, Virginia Tech took a 13-7 lead into halftime, having won the time of possession battle in the quarter 10:21 to 4:39.
NC State received the second-half kickoff and executed another lengthy drive, chewing up nearly six minutes of clock. Quarterback CJ Bailey was masterful on the 12-play, 75-yard march, converting a crucial fourth-and-1 with a 3-yard scramble and connecting on a 16-yard pass to Joly to enter the red zone. The drive was capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Jackson, tying the game at 13-13. The successful extra point gave the Wolfpack their second lead of the night, 14-13, at the 9:10 mark.
Virginia Tech responded with a drive that showcased their potential but ultimately stalled. Key rushes of 11 yards from Stewart helped move the ball, but a seven-yard sack of Drones pushed the Hokies out of field goal range, resulting in a punt that pinned NC State deep at their own 20.
The defense then rose to the occasion, forcing an NC State three-and-out. The ensuing punt allowed Virginia Tech to start a drive on their own 11-yard line with 1:04 left in the quarter. On the very first play, Stewart burst through the line for a spectacular 85-yard gain down to the NC State four-yard line. Stewart tallied 174 yards Saturday, a new career-high.
He's continued to battle," Montgomery said of Stewart. "He's worked his way through some stuff and stepped up big for us tonight. Offensive line and everybody's all part of that and Terion probably [would] be the first one to tell you that. But he made some great runs. Put his foot in the ground, broke tackles, did the explosive run right there late in the game. What a huge play that was. He's a guy that continues to wants to work and continue to want to get better, but it couldn't have gone any better for him tonight, for sure."
Stewart's play setup a 4-yard touchdown pass from Drones to wide receiver Cameron Seldon just before the end of the quarter. A subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the celebration backed up the PAT, but John Love connected to make the score 20-14.
The final quarter was a tense, back-and-forth affair. NC State began the quarter driving, aided by a Pass Interference penalty on Virginia Tech’s Isaiah Cash that gave the Wolfpack a first down. Bailey led his team downfield, featuring a 20-yard pass to Wesley Grimes and a 24-yard connection to Terrell Anderson. The drive was a sustained ground attack in the red zone, ending with a one-yard touchdown plunge by Jayden "Duke" Scott. The point after was good, and NC State reclaimed the lead, 21-20, with 10:58 remaining.
The Virginia Tech offense responded with the drive that would ultimately decide the game. Starting at their own 35, the Hokies mixed runs, including a 13-yard Stewart burst. Facing a third-and-8 at the NC State 48, Drones found tight end Benji Gosnell for a 14-yard gain to move the chains. The drive stalled at the NC State 30, bringing out Love for a 49-yard field goal attempt. Love was true, putting Virginia Tech ahead 23-21 with only 6:31 left to play.
NC State had two possessions to retake the lead. The first drive quickly moved into Virginia Tech territory but was derailed by a fumble on a short pass to Wesley Grimes caused by Jaden Keller. Though The Wolfpack recovered the ball, the play resulted in an 11-yard loss and led to a punt.
Virginia Tech’s ensuing drive was a critical effort to burn clock, but the defense held strong, forcing a fourth-and-1 punt that gave NC State one last chance from their own 18-yard line with 1:36 left. Bailey converted a huge 3rd-and-10 with a 17-yard pass to Anderson but then faced a must-have fourth down at the NC State 44-yard line. Bailey’s pass intended for Joly was broken up by Christian Ellis for a turnover on downs, sealing the victory for the Hokies.
After the victory, the mood was buoyant. In the postgame media availability, Stewart referred to Drones as "my GOAT [greatest of all time]" and the feeling is of a team that's pushing through day by day. But the goal remains the same.
"Just keep going, just keep going. just take it day by day," said Stewart. "Just keep working. And as we keep working, practicing each day, we want to get better real quick."
Virginia Tech will next take on Wake Forest on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium. Like the NC State contest, the game will be available for viewing on the CW.